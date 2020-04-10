Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 22,783 and 1,281 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.
56 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 3.
The 1,281 reported deaths include:
- two in berrien county
- two in branch county
- one in Calhoun County
- one in cass county
- one in cheboygan county
- one in chippewa county
- one on Claire
- three in clinton county
- one in crawford county
- one in delta county
- 327 in Detroit
- one in dickinson county
- four in eaton county
- two in emmet county
- 57 in Genesee County
- one in gogebic county
- three in grand traverse county
- six in hillsdale county
- three in ingham county
- two in Ionia County
- one in Iosco county
- two in Isabella County
- four in jackson county
- seven in kalamazoo county
- two in Kalkaska county
- 13 in Kent County
- six in Lapeer
- three in livingston county
- 197 in Macomb County
- two in Marquette County
- one in mecosta county
- one in midland county
- one in missaukee county
- four in monroe county
- one in Montcalm county
- four in muskegon county
- 282 in Oakland County
- one in Oceana county
- two in otsego county
- one in ottawa county
- nine in saginaw county
- two in sanilac county
- four in St. Clair County
- five in tuscola county
- one Van Buren
- 15 in Washtenaw County
- 282 in Wayne County
- five MDOCs
- four in "Other,quot;
- Two strangers,quot;
- one out of state
For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.
COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
They include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Short of breath
For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.
