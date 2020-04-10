Home Local News Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 22,783 and 1,281 deaths as of Friday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

56 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of April 3.

The 1,281 reported deaths include:

  • two in berrien county
  • two in branch county
  • one in Calhoun County
  • one in cass county
  • one in cheboygan county
  • one in chippewa county
  • one on Claire
  • three in clinton county
  • one in crawford county
  • one in delta county
  • 327 in Detroit
  • one in dickinson county
  • four in eaton county
  • two in emmet county
  • 57 in Genesee County
  • one in gogebic county
  • three in grand traverse county
  • six in hillsdale county
  • three in ingham county
  • two in Ionia County
  • one in Iosco county
  • two in Isabella County
  • four in jackson county
  • seven in kalamazoo county
  • two in Kalkaska county
  • 13 in Kent County
  • six in Lapeer
  • three in livingston county
  • 197 in Macomb County
  • two in Marquette County
  • one in mecosta county
  • one in midland county
  • one in missaukee county
  • four in monroe county
  • one in Montcalm county
  • four in muskegon county
  • 282 in Oakland County
  • one in Oceana county
  • two in otsego county
  • one in ottawa county
  • nine in saginaw county
  • two in sanilac county
  • four in St. Clair County
  • five in tuscola county
  • one Van Buren
  • 15 in Washtenaw County
  • 282 in Wayne County
  • five MDOCs
  • four in "Other,quot;
  • Two strangers,quot;
  • one out of state

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

