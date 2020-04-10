He is giving you your groceries. He is also risking his life.

WASHINGTON – You have to protect everything you can, so when the Harris Teeter counter cashier asked Matt Gillette if he wanted something with a double bag, he considered what was at stake.

"I'm really concerned about eggs," he said, before carefully wrapping a second bag around a carton.

The eggs were not his. Gillette, 36, makes purchases for customers who place orders through Instacart from the safety of their homes. On this day, Gillette's cart contained provisions for three homes. He was worried about his eggs so they didn't have to.

He is part of a body of workers who have become essential in the coronavirus pandemic: those who are willing to risk venturing into places that many people are trying to avoid.

Gillette was dressed for work in jeans and a T-shirt. Without mask, without gloves. He had hand sanitizer and wipes in his car, to disinfect after the fact.

"As an HIV positive person, it worries me a little," he said. But, he added, "I am more aware of the fact that I have to survive." In this case, survival didn't just mean avoiding infection; it meant continuing to work in order to buy their own groceries.

Eggs would safely get into Gillette's car and then safely on the way to their destinations: a large apartment building, an attic with a private concierge-operated elevator, and a luxury home where a voice would ask if Would you mind leaving the groceries on the other side of the door.

For years there has been talk of a divided America: those who have prospered in the modern economy and those who have been affected by it. The wrath of a highly contagious coronavirus has made the dividing line completely literal: it is about two inches thick and crashes.

Gillette spent the past two years trying to make the job economy work for him. He led people through Lyft, he did his work through TaskRabbit. He has not lived long. He has been on the brink of homelessness, bumping into friends and asking others to take in his beloved dog, a Labrador mix named Nitro. He currently lives with a friend, paying rent when he can. Things had been improving in early March, when he was in line to interview for a managerial position at a local parking company. Then came the new coronavirus, the closures, the orders to stay home.

Health professionals warned that the coronavirus would not discriminate between rich and poor, black and white, insured and uninsured. But there is emerging evidence that covid-19 is killing a disproportionate number of African Americans, and the virus's broader economic consequences are not equal. Salaried workers who are fortunate enough to be able to work remotely have a couple of safety nets: paychecks still deposited into their bank accounts and health care plans that will protect them financially if they get sick, a scenario that it was done less likely by the privilege of teleworking. An Axios / Ipsos survey published last week found that 48 percent of upper-middle-class Americans are working from home, compared to 11 percent of their lower-middle-class counterparts. For the latter group, it is rarely an option.

When Gillette signed up to deliver groceries for Instacart, she joined a small army of colleagues in the area that she may never know. You can see them for their uniform, a drawstring around the neck, sometimes a T-shirt: green for Instacart, blue for Amazon Prime Now. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) And by the way, they constantly look at the details of products on smartphones as they try to shop for other people on them.

They are people like Moe Ali, 27, a tile vendor who can't sell tiles during a quarantine but still needs to support himself and his student wife. Angelique Thornton, a 24-year-old girl with thyroid cancer who lives with her older grandparents. ("I am extremely nervous," says Thornton.) Nina Makel, 32, a mother of four who estimates she has been working 60 hours a week lately, mainly at Whole Foods which has more rental buyers than regular customers. these days. And Phyllis Greenhow, a woman in her 50s whose immune system is compromised due to kidney problems and a recent heart attack. She is giving half of her Instacart earnings to a friend who was fired from a pizzeria. Greenhow's adult daughter wants me to stop, but she's not winning that argument. "I am one of these people who believes that God has me," Greenhow explains.

Some of Gillette's new colleagues joined a one-day national strike by people working for Instacart, Amazon and Whole Foods last week. The workers, who deliver or place orders in warehouses, demanded higher risk payments and safer conditions. The strike managed to attract national attention and some company concessions, although many workers say they still don't feel safe.

Still, for people who need a job, it's one of the few opportunities available right now. Instacart says its orders have increased 300% in the past few weeks, compared to last year at the moment. And in the last week alone, 50,000 new people signed up to be Instacart buyers. Some of them, surely, are among the more than 17 million Americans who have applied for unemployment in the last month.

Gillette made her first Instacart race the day after the strike. He was "a little too jealous,quot; the first time he came out, he said, trying to fill multiple orders at a store he didn't know well. Instacart calculates how long you think your buyers should take to complete purchases based on the historical data it tracks through the app. Gillette took an average of 153 seconds per article that first day; the app suggested that he improve it and "use these metrics to track your progress as a buyer," a reminder that part of your payment would depend on speed.

"Our fastest shoppers earn more," Gillette read as she looked at the app. "Learning to buy faster will help you fill more orders."

On his second day, he went to a well-known Harris Teeter to fulfill a single request. At first, the store's WiFi was not working well on his phone, making it impossible to load the customer's shopping list. Finally, the 27-item list loaded and Gillette, wearing a black vest and an upside-down gold sequined baseball cap (still without gloves or mask), drove a shopping cart with a faulty wheel through the produce section. Frowning, he examined a container of blueberries to see if it matched the brand specified by his client.

Gillette spent years working in restaurants and cares too much about food to reward speed over quality. When he saw that the mushrooms the customer ordered were out of stock, he texted recommending that the customer consider replacing the item with oyster mushrooms. "It's $ 9.99 a pound," he said. "And it's worth every penny."

Each replacement required a consultation. Each unfulfilled item could cost Gillette a little tip. The customer would take the mushrooms, but the shortage kept coming and the answers to his questions decreased. There is no normal ground beef. Could you grab the grass-fed guy? The chicken drums were gone. Did they want wings instead? Unanswered.

Time passed, so Gillette followed: toward a scooped-out soup aisle, a shelf of pasta that was almost bare, and a stretch of void where the bread used to be. He poked his head down the toilet paper aisle: "No!" Engagement would have to be the order of the day. After more than an hour in the store, he made his way to the checkout area.

With travel time, the job took two hours to complete and paid just under $ 40. Gillette says most of her clients have been grateful and generous, including one who gave her $ 20 in a zippered bag. When customers request that Gillette leave their bags at the door, he understands. People are supposed to keep their distance.

Shopping for others won't give Gillette a fortune, but it's the kind of money that could help her stay afloat, if not indoors, as the pandemic runs its course.

And then? Maybe the TaskRabbit job will come back. Maybe the stall with the parking company will open again. Maybe he can rent his own place and get Nitro back.

Gillette's voice is heard. Being separated from your dog, says Gillette, is "difficult every day."

Lately, everything has seemed difficult every day.

But the nationwide strike by fellow Instacart buyers paid off: Gillette was notified last week that Instacart would soon send her a personal safety kit with a thermometer, hand sanitizer, and a reusable mask.

By Monday, I had already started using one. You have to protect the things you can.

"I hate things on my face," he said. "But I would rather be alive."

