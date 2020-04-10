Harvey Weinstein slapped on new charge of sexual assault

WENN

The disgraced Hollywood producer faces a new sexual assault charge stemming from an alleged incident that took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

Los Angeles prosecutors have slapped a jailed rapist Harvey weinstein with a new sexual battery charge.

The disgraced movie magnate, who is currently 23 years behind bars in New York, already had four felony charges filed against him in Los Angeles in January 2020, and on Friday, April 10, 2020, authorities added one more. to the list.

The sexual assault charge relates to an alleged incident that took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010.

According to TMZ, the reported victim was previously interviewed by detectives about the encounter in October 2019, but only provided more information to confirm that it was not outside the 10-year period of March 2020.

Weinstein was already facing allegations of forced rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force, and moderate sexual assault of two women who claim Weinstein attacked them in one-on-one meetings in hotels in 2013.

If convicted, the producer, who is recovering from the COVID-19 hiring, faces up to 29 years in prison.

Before the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors had begun the process of seeking Weinstein's extradition from New York to Los Angeles to answer the charges.

The news comes when authorities announced that two other cases related to sexual charges against Weinstein had been dropped as the reported victims did not want to testify against the 68-year-old in court.