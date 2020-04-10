Harvey Weinstein no longer displays coronavirus symptoms

WENN

Michael Powers, the head of the New York State Correctional Officers Union, said the film tycoon had been isolated at the Wende Correctional Center after testing positive in March.

The hapless movie magnate Harvey Weinstein has defeated the coronavirus behind bars.

The producer reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month, but now his aides insist he has no symptoms.

"So far, 14 days have passed since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms or problems," says Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer.

The 68-year-old producer was sentenced to his 23rd birthday behind bars on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haley and raping an aspiring actress.

