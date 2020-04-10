Home Local News Handyman who set off a 2018 explosion in a Denver apartment building...

Handyman who set off a 2018 explosion in a Denver apartment building sentenced to prison

A man who set off an explosion at an apartment complex in Denver's Baker neighborhood was sentenced Friday to 195 years in prison, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Todd Norman Perkins, a former maintenance staff at the building on the 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, was convicted in January of five counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree assault, one count of arson in the first degree, one count of robbery in the first degree and one count of assault in the first degree, according to the press release.

Nine people were injured in the explosion. Perkins was fired from his job a month before the explosion on August 14, 2018.

