Hampshire Cancels Nathan Lyon's Contract Abroad Due To Coronavirus Pandemic | Cricket News

The mutual agreement to terminate the agreement follows the postponement of the English cricket season until May 28.





Nathan Lyon will not play in English national cricket this season

Hampshire has canceled Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's contract as a foreign player for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The off-spinner was ready to play in the County Championship after signing a red ball-only deal, but with the English national season delayed until May 28, a mutual agreement has been agreed to terminate the deal.

Hampshire Cricket Director of Cricket Giles White said: "These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it is clear that the problems cricket is currently facing will contribute to how counties can operate and prepare for this season." .

"As a result of this and the subsequent conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season."

Lyon helped Australia retain the ashes in England last summer

"I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we look forward to welcoming him to the club next season."

Lyon is the third player to try the most in Australia, with its 390 scalps that place it only behind Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

The 31-year-old, who previously played for Worcestershire in county cricket, took 20 wickets during the Ashes series last summer, as Australia retained the ballot box with a 2-2 draw against England.