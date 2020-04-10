Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi goes viral for taking off her pants during the handstand

Katelyn Ohashi is one of the most famous female gymnasts in the world. And today it is online, to start a new challenge, called #handstandchallenge.

Don't worry, you won't notice. . . because nobody else can do it.

Katelyn showed how it is done. A person stands on his hands and, without using them, takes off his pants.

The video is shared on all social networks; you can see it above.

Katelyn attended college at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was one of her star gymnasts.

She is a six-time All-American and a four-time member of the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team, a 2011 Junior National Champion and a winner of the 2013 American Cup.

He was trending globally on various social media sites in January 2019 for his perfect score of 10 in the 2019 Collegiate Challenge, the fourth perfect 10-story routine of his career.