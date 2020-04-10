Governor Newsom and Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson on welfare amidst the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

by Christine Samra

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – It was an unlikely tag team put together by these uncertain times. On Friday afternoon, California Governor Gavin joined fighter-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson on Instagram Live for a discussion on the importance of health and well-being while staying home during the coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video on Instagram taunting the interview.

The couple mentioned how the order to stay home has affected the mental health of millions of Americans. It turns out that it has affected both the Governor and Johnson.

"The biggest and most difficult thing, we are talking about people who stay home, is to remind them that they are not alone," Newsom explained.

Johnson discussed how news of the outbreak and shelter-in-place affected him.

"When it all started the first time, he was in his 50s and 50s," said the Hayward-born actor. "I have had my good days where I feel anchored and balanced and I feel optimistic and hopeful." However, on the other hand, "I will have some days where I'm shaking because you just don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

To help many others who feel the same way, both Newsom and Johnson reiterated how important it is to reach out to loved ones during this time.

"What I started doing was communicating with my friends and saying, 'We're going to have some talks by the fire, we're going to open a few glasses, let's talk about it,'" Johnson said.

"I love the notion of empathy," Newsom explained. “I love to see the world from a different pair of eyes. Simply by softening our edges and our tone. "

To top it all, Johnson asked Newsom about his favorite trap. On social media, Johnson is known for his epic cheat meals on Sunday.

Turns out, the Governor likes a good old-fashioned quick breakfast, like many of us do.

"With many restaurants closed now, I would have to say Egg McMuffin," Newsom said proudly.