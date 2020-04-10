Golf Digest is simulating the Masters

Ahead of the 2018 Masters Tournament, Rick Gehman used his skills as a data analyst and golf fan to craft a sophisticated model for predicting results.

The Philadelphia native used his model as a guide while winning over $ 10,000 in the 2018 DraftKings Masters contests by creating the optimal lineup, meaning he chose the top six golfers with the best scores while remaining capped.

Fast-forward to 2020, where Gehman is now a full-time fantasy sports analyst and owner of a complex model that simulates the performance of every golfer on every hole on a course 1,000 times to produce probable results.

When the Masters 2020 was postponed, Golf Digest took the opportunity to use the Gehman model to go beyond prediction and serve as the main event.

Friday marks the last day of the Gehman 2020 Masters simulation, which has been accompanied by a Shane Ryan note style column to mimic the quirks and excitement of the historic golf tournament.

"This is something that came out of necessity (without sports), but I've actually been doing this for a long time," said Gehman, who played college baseball at La Salle and has worked in marketing automation for college and professional sports teams in California. .

“(Golf Digest) gave this thing context and brought the numbers to life in a way you could never imagine. Shane Ryan gave it a spin and it really made me feel like I was reading the results of a real golf tournament. "

Ryan's coverage detailed the surprise promotion of 31-year-old Masters rookie Lanto Griffin, who jumped to the top of the leaderboard during the first two rounds of the simulated event on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ranking after three rounds of the Golf Digest simulated Masters tournament. —Golf Digest

On Thursday, Corey Conners and Shane Lowry jumped on Griffin with 8 under par scorecards. Griffin fell to third place with 6 bass, with heavyweights Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods sitting right behind him with 5 bass.

While Gehman and the Golf Digest staff know the final results of this particular simulation, the hungry sports crowd will surely want to re-register on Friday to see which golf player is on top.

"It is as we imagined it," said Golf Digest deputy editor Stephen Hennessy.

“Golfers still come looking for content during (the pandemic) and this has been one of the main drivers of traffic on the site. It is good to bring people into this world where there could be a Masters starting (on Thursday) and give them the opportunity to connect and participate. "