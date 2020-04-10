Gloria Estefan credits Covid-19 blockade for helping to heal Mother Nature

WENN

The 62-year-old Cuban-American musician says Miami's water has become “ beautiful and clear & # 39; & # 39; after the deadly coronavirus pandemic leads to a city blockade.

Gloria Estefan She has found a silver lining amid the coronavirus blockade: The waters around her home in Miami, Florida have never been clearer.

The singer isn't having the worst time in self-isolation, bingeing on TV shows and chatting with her seven-year-old grandson on FaceTime, but she wants more people to appreciate the waters of Miami Beach.

"If you walk into my backyard and look at the water, it's beautiful and clear," she says. "The conversation"." It's almost as if nature sent us a message that they needed this reboot … The water has a different texture … because none of the cruises are leaving. "

"I can walk from my house over the bridge to Miami Beach and the other day I filmed it, it looked bleak. It looked like a horror movie, honestly … It was really scary to see all the businesses closed … It was very creepy.

"No one is allowed on the beach, which is a shame because we have the most beautiful water we've had in a long time."