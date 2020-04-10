Global Trade Sputters, leaving too much here, too little there

"Right now, companies are trying to find out if they're going to be in business in the next two months," said Jon Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy for the National Federation of Retailers. "They are completely re-evaluating how supply chains are going to work, what consumer confidence will have and what consumers will buy."

So far, many of the product shortages in the United States and Europe are not due to a real lack of products, but to a growing demand from nervous consumers, who stock up on bleach, toilet paper, diapers, and dried beans.

Other shortages are occurring as producers of toilet paper, food and other products try to figure out how to reconfigure the supply chains that are created to provide bulk shipments to restaurants and schools to meet household demand.

"There is no shortage of calories available, they are just in the wrong size bag," said Rogers.

Businesses that sell beer kegs to restaurants and large rolls of commercial toilet paper to airports and schools cannot repackage and redistribute their products overnight. For perishable industries, this has been a major problem. Dairy farmers have been forced to throw away milk that they cannot reach consumers or consider slaughtering their herds.

Matt Herrick, senior vice president of the International Dairy Food Association, said the dairy industry was not facing any production shortages. Unlike other sectors of the economy, dairy producers cannot shut down: their cows continue to produce milk. But unlike meat or grain, milk cannot be frozen or stored for long periods of time.

That means the dairy industry faces the possibility of millions of pounds of food waste a week, now that there is no longer a demand for milk in restaurants, ice cream parlors, coffee shops and food stalls, Herrick said. That's true for export markets like Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as within the United States, where the commercial food service accounts for about half of all food sales.