Giving birth in Venezuela is risking the death of the mother and child

About three years ago, Dr. Ticona collapsed and had to leave work for months. She returned from a sense of duty. But he wondered how long he could last.

"It comes to a point," he said one night, "where there is such a need to collapse."

Increasingly, pregnant women are giving up on Venezuela entirely and making the trip to neighboring Colombia, where the government has promised to pay for their medical care.

These women, some of whom have watched their sisters and neighbors die in childbirth, are an increasing part of the exodus from Venezuela. Five years ago, at the San José Hospital in Maicao, Colombia, a few minutes from the border, doctors gave birth to some 70 Venezuelan children. Last year, they delivered more than 2,700.

The influx has pushed the hospital to its financial limits, said Dr. Guillermo Villamil, an administrator. So far, the Colombian government has reimbursed the hospital less than a third of the $ 8 million it has cost to help Venezuelan patients, he said, adding that he was committed to helping until the money ran out. (Colombian President Iván Duque's office said he was evaluating the costs of the hospital and how much it owed.)

Although official border crossings have been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pregnant women continue to arrive, often along dangerous and informal roads known as trochas.

One day in January, a hospital crib ran through the maternity ward of the San José Hospital. In bed was Neryelín González, 25, who had dropped out of his chemistry studies in Venezuela and crossed the border into Colombia 10 days earlier, on one of those illegal roads, looking for a safe place to give birth.

In the delivery room, she gave birth in a plastic-covered recliner. A clean crib was waiting for her baby. Two doctors and three nurses trained her during the process.