Get ePass Online: Blocking – How to Apply for the e-Pass Online in Delhi

The government announced a blockade across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Under closure, all commercial and private services are closed and people are supposed to stay home and maintain social distance.

Only essential services such as supermarkets and medical stores, printed and electronic media, telecommunications services, etc. are open and the people responsible for these services can go to work with a valid curfew pass. However, in case you need a curfew for some emergency work, you can request it online or on WhatsApp. Make sure you need a valid reason for the pass.

The Delhi government has launched a web portal where people can apply for the electronic pass online. Alternatively, they have also started to issue e-pass through WhatsApp.

Who can request the electronic pass?

Not everyone can request the electronic pass. Only individuals related to essential services can request an electronic pass by completing an online application that is verified by the Deputy Police Commissioner for the district in question and then the pass is issued.



How to request an electronic pass for Delhi



METHOD 1: Via WhatsApp

To request the electronic pass with WhatsApp, all you need to do is share the key details in one of the WhatsApp numbers listed below. You must choose the number based on your location.

These details include:



Name

Address / place of engagement

Service Details / Essential Purpose

Time frame

Copy of identity card such as Aadhaar, voter card, etc.

Vehicle number, if required

METHOD 2: Use of the official web portal





one) Open ‘https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/’ and choose the language



two) Now, select the option "e-pass to travel during the curfew" and click on the Send button



3) Here, enter key details like contact information, proof of identification, name, address, type of service, the time period for which you need the pass, etc.



4) Click submit to request and save the ePass ID to track status in the future.





How to check the status of your electronic pass

3) Then click the Verify Status button and enter the 7-digit ePass ID

