Garcelle Beauvais reveals which real housewife she didn't click with

The actress added: "I did not have the opportunity to meet Kyle (Richards) I think she is funny. But I didn't really connect with her like I have with some of the other women. "

When asked if he hadn't connected with Richards because they hadn't spent enough time together or if it was because of their different personalities, Beauvais explained, "I think about both of them a bit. I think we spent a lot of time. You know, sometimes people they are difficult to know, you know? "

Beauvais added that she thinks that the RHOBH OG could have "let my guard down a bit,quot; this season.

Still, Beauvais said she "had fun,quot; filming with the cast, which includes other actresses and longtime friends. Lisa Rinna Y Denise Richards, in addition to Erika jayne, Teddi Mellencamp Y Dorit Kemsley.

"Sometimes it was difficult. Sometimes it was like, 'Why did I negotiate?' But overall I think what people are going to see about me is really who I am. I keep it real," he said. "I feel like Erika and I have that in common. We say how we feel, we keep it moving."

Watch the premiere of The real housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!

(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)