Fundraiser by Lisa Driessen: Deanna Marie Davenport

My niece Deanna died unexpectedly on April 3 from a seizure at her home in Ghent, MN. My heart breaks for my great-niece and her dad. She leaves her beloved husband Jeff to care for her very beautiful 8 year old daughter, Kylie. Kylie attends school at the Minneota Public School. Jeff and Kylie stay here for us to love and stick together. Jeff has huge shoes to fill as he embarks on his journey with Kylie as a single father! Jeff is an amazing father, so this trip will be a success for him, but sometimes obstacles can be thrown along the way! Not being able to have a funeral at this time from COVID 19. A funeral, visitation and prayer service is not available. Jeff and Kylie have shown love for many! However, there are still all those costs that a funeral brings. I reach out to everyone to see if we can't help reduce the costs of those expenses that we didn't plan for. I know times are tough, and everyone is suffering in their struggles with everything the world faces. Jeff and Kylie face that along with the loss of their favorite person. Deanna will be truly missed by everyone she has touched. I rest my eyes with the reassurance that she is in a better place. You rest in the hands of Jesus. I love you Deanna

The money raised will be used for the next expenses Jeff will face. Funeral costs, hospital bills and basic living expenses and much more. Thanks in advance for your generosity.

read more