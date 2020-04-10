Fort Worth televangelist Kenneth Copeland yells COVID-19, "You are destroyed forever,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Fort Worth-based preacher and televangelist Kenneth Copeland called for a "supernatural heat wave,quot; last week to kill the coronavirus in New York City and "the rest of the world where it's needed."

Several ministers then joined him inside his mostly empty megachurch as Copeland emphatically preached from Exodus 15. The popular biblical passage tells stories about Moses, the 10 plagues, and Israel's safe march through the Red Sea.

Then he and his ministers ordered the atmosphere to send the supernatural heat wave.

“My Father, the Almighty God, the God El Shaddai, the almighty God. He is more than enough. He is the miracle that works God. Today we talk about this atmosphere, from Washington state to Maine state, from Southern California to Brownsville, Texas … and anywhere else in the world that is needed, "they said, taking a very serious tone.

Just under 30 minutes after his sermon (: 29:07), Copeland looks at the camera and calls the coronavirus by name.

“Wind, almighty strong south wind, heat, burn this thing in the name of Jesus. Satan, bend your knees, fall flat on your face COVID-19 … I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever and you will never return. Thank you, Lord God. Let it be. Cause it to happen. God's wind, it doesn't have to be a fast wind, "he said.

The Centers for Disease Control have said it is not yet known whether intense heat or humid conditions kill the coronavirus.

Despite this, Copeland preached: “He hates the heat. Hates humidity, hates water. It just dies, "Copeland continued," It's even better, I only heard the Lord say this because I've witnessed it, it's even better if there's no wind, just enough heat to avoid killing them in New York City, ”he laughed.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries was founded in 1967.

