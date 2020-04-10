Former Sears to become second site of federal medical station – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A former Sears department store in Riverside has been selected as the second Riverside County site for a federal medical station.

The 90,000-square-foot building that previously housed the department store on Arlington Avenue will be converted to a 125-bed hospital with materials from the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

This week, the California National Guard will be on site to begin installing a portion of the station.

The station will provide an additional 125 beds to the county's general hospital system before an expected increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The transfer of the medically fragile people from Magnolia Rehab was just the beginning," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

"There will be a lot of people who will need care when our hospitals start taking hits, and this second station means that we will have the same additional capacity in our western county as in the east."

The FMS will have the equipment to operate a basic hospital that includes beds, sheets, portable toilets, medications, and complete units of personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.

"This facility will ease the burden on our local hospitals during the pandemic, allowing them to perform more effectively for everyone," said Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey.

"On behalf of our local medical community, I appreciate the county's efforts to increase capacity in our area."

Riverside County Hospitals will move stable, less severe patients to this location, as well as an identical federal medical station already in operation at the Indio Fairgrounds, allowing for greater capacity in existing hospitals to respond to more patients. critics.

"Very soon we will need all the hospital beds in Riverside County," said Vice President Karen Spiegel, second district supervisor. "This medical station will give us the much-needed bed space so that medical teams can continue their heroic efforts to treat more patients in need."

The county plans to have 30 to 40 people working at the Riverside location.