For students at a lone school in California, the class is still ongoing.

FARMERSVILLE, Calif. – At 7:45 in the morning, one of the strangest scenes took place at Outside Creek Elementary: a school bus stopped. The students got out and headed to class. The director, Derrick Bravo, greeted a father with a friendly handshake.

It was a monotonous normality in the most abnormal times, as if there was no pandemic, no state order to take refuge in the place, or directives of social distancing.

Out of the 10,521 public schools in California, Outside Creek is the only reserve, a small school in a remote rural community in the San Joaquin Valley that insists on teaching for the 21 kindergarten through eighth grade students who showed up for the week pass.

Bravo, who is also the school superintendent and eighth grade teacher, said he and the school board did not make the decision lightly. Yes, local health authorities had urged all schools to close, and all other Tulare County schools had done so just after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order on 19 of March. They also knew the numbers: 10 have so far died of at least 187 county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

But when Bravo turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for advice, the country's top infectious disease authority seemed to suggest in his written guide that small schools outside of hot spots could stay open if they took precautions. And then Bravo thought about the daily struggles of the families who work here in the citrus and walnut fields. Almost all of its students qualify for free or subsidized lunches, and remote learning is a fantasy for the many families who cannot afford Internet access.

"We think only of our rural area and the resources available to our children," said Bravo.

As the spread of the new coronavirus accelerates in the United States, Outside Creek illustrates the challenge of applying uniform policies of social distancing in a country that values ​​local control over schools.

Under California law, only an official other than Bravo has the power to shut Outside Creek: the governor. Newsom has repeatedly asked all schools in the state to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. His shelter-in-place order is also unequivocal: "Everyone in California is required to stay home, except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get needed medical care, or go to essential work," the statement read.

Outside Creek may be the only school, not just the only public school, still open in California; Representatives of the state's 3,315 private schools said they were unaware of any private schools that have defied Newsom's order.

However, Newsom, well aware of Tulare County's conservative policy, has refrained from confronting Outside Creek. Their spokesperson would only say this: "School officials should use the guidance of federal, state, and local public officials to decide the best way to serve students."

Karen Elliott, the county's director of public health, has emphasized that it is best for parents to keep their children at home. Three-quarters of Outside Creek parents have decided to do just that, with their children taking independent study courses designed by the Bravo staff.

The situation at Outside Creek is exceptionally rare not only for California but also nationally. Each state has mandated or recommended the closure of schools. While some religious schools initially dragged their feet, the overwhelming majority of the nation's schools are now closed. Even in states that advised closing schools without a formal mandate, such as Kentucky and South Dakota, state departments of education said Tuesday they were unaware of any open public schools.

Outside of Creek, the oldest school in Tulare County (opened during the Civil War), consists of two small buildings surrounded by rows of walnut trees. College pennants hang in the cafeteria, each signifying where a graduate landed. Almost everyone associated with the school is proudly called Swamp Rats, a name inspired by a former soccer coach who told his players they had to be as tough as those creatures. The nickname stuck, and the school even voted to change its Eagles pet.

"It is more than a school," said a Swamp Rat mother, Sylvia Gomez. Gomez said that while her family is "one of the lucky ones,quot; with a computer at home, she decided not to leave her daughter at home.

"I send it because education is more important than anything else in the world."

Ben Orozco, a dispatcher for a trucking company, said his wife's family has sent generations of their children to Outside Creek. He said the area is used to difficulties and bad breaks. "At the end of the day, I feel like we have a higher percentage of having an accident and dying than contracting the coronavirus," she said before leaving her 10-year-old daughter, Belynda. "If we decide to keep our son in school," he added, "that is our decision as parents, no one else."

Swamp Rat parents have also asked why Outside Creek Elementary should close when daycare centers, which are exempt from shelter-in-place orders, are still open throughout the city. "There are daycares with more children," said one mother, Marylu Cuevas, who would have continued to send her children to school if it weren't for the fact that a hospice worker lives with them.

For his part, Bravo, the superintendent, does not discuss the dangers of this virus. The door handles on Outside Creek are constantly disinfected. Students disinfect their desks. The tape is taped to the cafeteria floor at 6-foot intervals to space the lunch line. But social distancing is easier said than done in primary school. On a recent day, the children converged on tangled groups as they played ball in the playground.

Tony Thurmond, the California superintendent of public instruction, urged Bravo to reconsider and align. "Frankly," he said at a press conference, "none of us know when it is safe enough for our students to return to campus."

But then there have been voices like Representative Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, whose district includes Outside Creek. On Fox News last week, Nunes criticized the push to close California schools. "Too exaggerated," he called it.

Last week, Bravo gave three eighth graders a grammar lesson on modifiers. The students were careful to separate, and Bravo, a slim man with very short black hair and a shadow at five o'clock, strolled through the room beyond the posters of the US Constitution. USA And the periodic table, beyond the fish tank where the students are studying trout eggs, offering help and encouragement.

"It keeps me going when I see those three students every day for whatever reason they're here," said Bravo.

Outside Creek is now closed for spring break. Students are due back Tuesday, but Bravo said they are considering extending the break for a week. So wait, school will resume.

