Floyd Mayweather was inspired to become one of the best coaches in the world | Boxing news





Floyd Mayweather says the effect his late uncle Roger had on his career inspired him to take up training.

Floyd Mayweather says that the recent passing of his uncle Roger Mayweather inspired him to become "one of the best coaches in the world."

Roger, who was a two-weight world champion in a stellar 72-fight career spanning 17 years, died last month at the age of 58.

Roger helped train his nephew to become one of the best in the sport, and now Floyd is trying to emulate his uncle's training success.

The undefeated former world champion has revealed that he wants to help would-be boxers "achieve their goals,quot; and "help others achieve the best versions of themselves."

"This is my first day working with my 14-year-old nephew Chris, who has absolutely no boxing experience, and this is the second time I've made mittens," Floyd wrote in an Instagram post.

"As many of you know, I have had incredible coaches, which included my dad and my uncle."

"Due to the recent death of my uncle Roger, I was inspired to help those around me in the same way that they have been there for me throughout my boxing career."

The American says that the period of blockade during the current coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to reflect on his ambitions to "help others grow," while focusing on "the importance of unity."

"I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world," he added.

"I am new to training and therefore we are growing together so far. But I promise I will be one of the best coaches in the world. Inspire and get inspired."