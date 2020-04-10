FirstBank pushes pause button on emergency business loans after avalanche of applications – Up News Info

Facing an overwhelming volume of emergency loan applications, FirstBank has temporarily stopped accepting applications under the Paycheck Protection Program through the US Small Business Administration. USA

PPP loans are designed to serve as a lifeline for small businesses with fewer than 500 employees until the economy reopens. A survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 70% of small businesses had requested or attempted to apply for some form of emergency aid. Of those that did not, half planned to do so.

The PPP loans were officially launched on April 3, and FirstBank waited for additional guidance from the Treasury Department and SBA before accepting applications on Monday. In 72 hours, he had received more than 15,000 applications for around $ 2 billion in funds.

To handle the lawsuit, FirstBank said it attracted hundreds of employees to work split shifts throughout the day. Despite that, it has processed just $ 600 million of the $ 2 billion in requests. A stop was needed to allow it to catch up.

"We have to temporarily pause any new SBA PPP application to focus on closing and financing the current approved loans," the bank said in a statement. The plan is to reopen the app portal before noon on April 14, said Chandra Brin, the bank's public relations manager.

FirstBank, with nearly 100 branches in Colorado, ranks second in deposits in the state after Wells Fargo. In the past 30 years, he has issued $ 600 million in SBA loans. This week alone, you've received more than three times that volume.

Wells Fargo had to close PPP loans after quickly reaching the growth limits required by regulatory orders that followed its fake account creation scandal. The Federal Reserve stepped in to give Wells Fargo more leeway to make emergency loans.

Having the state's two largest banks offline or restricted on new applications could complicate matters for independent independent contractors and workers who were allowed to start applying for loans on Friday, April 10.

“Banks are working as hard as they can and as fast as they can, overnight and over the weekend, to process and disburse PPP funds to companies. This is an unprecedented time for bankers and borrowers, ”said Amanda Averch, spokesperson for the Colorado Bankers Association.

The Paycheck Protection Program received an allocation of $ 349 billion under the CARES Act of $ 2.2 billion, an unprecedented amount. But the program is the first to arrive, the first to be attended, and struggling small business owners, fearful of money running out, were quick to apply to their banks.

Congress is working to add another $ 250 billion to the PPP, but that effort has stalled. Some industry groups argue that even more is needed. The USA Travel Association USA He called for an allocation of $ 600 billion on Friday, as well as the lifting of the requirement that to be forgiven, 70% of the loans will be used for payroll expenses.

With travel spending at 85%, the association estimates that up to 15.8 million jobs in the industry are at risk. The question for many now is not about keeping workers on the payroll, but about surviving long enough to be around to hire workers once restrictions are lifted.

"The CARES Act was an ambitious step, but now the pressing problem is that assistance is simply not getting where it needs to go," CEO of the United States Travel Association Roger Dow said in a statement. "Major adjustments and more help are needed immediately to support small businesses, including local nonprofits, which are essential drivers of the travel economy."