Final season ratings for "Grey's Anatomy" are best on Thursday; 'Broke' is set – Deadline

ABC season 16 finale Grey's Anatomy Thursday was the highest rated primetime show, with a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and a season high of 7.31 million viewers. With the most watched show of the night Station 19 (1.3, 7.51M) as its input and How to escape murder (0.6, 2.97M) later, the network swept the night in the two Nielsen Live + Same Day metrics.

Grey & # 39; s, who was forced to close four episodes before his 25-episode order due to the coronavirus pandemic, aired Episode 21, "Put on a Happy Face," which became the end of the season. It was stable with last week, while Station 19 grew two tenths. HTGAWM, which started its last six episodes last week, was even.

CBS broadcast consecutive originals of Man with a plan, with its 8:30 PM (0.8, 6.03M) one-tenth episode from last week's season 4 premiere and 9 PM (0.7, 5.99M) two-tenths. Pauley Perrette's sitcom Broke (0.7, 5.22M) returned two-tenths of its debut last week, which marked the best audience for any new comedy this season with 7.14 million eyeball games. Tommy (0.6, 5.25M) was stable.

NBC released new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 2.12M), up to a tenth, and the I love lucythematic episode of Will and grace (0.6, 2.67M), which tied for the second-best rating on the season show and was the second-most-watched episode of the season. He was down a tenth of his last original March 19 when he hit a season high. Indebted (0.3, 1.41) was even.

Fox's only original was 8 PM. Last man standing (0.6, 4.07M), one tenth, while the CW repeats.