Filmfare Recommends: Hit Debuts Top Male Stars

The film industry's inhabitants consider the debut film somewhat auspicious, as they feel it has the power to make or break careers. Statistically, however, that is not the case, as stars like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar were not known for their debuts. But it is a fact that sometimes some movies are lucky and can propel a stranger to be a crowd favorite almost overnight. Presenting a list of those hits over the years that remain popular today to enhance your viewing pleasure during quarantine.

Bobby (1973)

Raj Kapoor is said to have wanted to make a quick love story in hopes of making up for the losses suffered by doing Mera Naam Joker (1970). Bobby, starring Raj Kapoor's son Rishi, was a college romance centered on the formula of the rich boy who meets the poor girl. The thrust of Dimple Kapadia coupled with the attractive appearance of Rishi Kapoor made his partner attract the audience in a big way. Raj (Rishi Kapor) is the son of a wealthy businessman (Pran), while Bobby is the daughter of a fisherman (Prem Nath). It is love at first sight for both Raj and Bobby, but his father disapproves, thinking that Bobby and his father are seeking his wealth. The two teenagers decide to flee and are captured by Prem Chopra, who wants to earn Raj's father's reward. After being rescued from him, they want to end their lives and jump together into a waterfall. While Raj is saved by Bobby's father, she is saved by her father and the differences are reconciled. The film was a musical success for Laxmikant-Pyarelal and songs like Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho, main shayar to nahi, and Mujhe kuch kehna hai are still popular today.

Rocky (1981)

Rocky was the debut film by Sanjay Dutt, who was released by his father Sunil Dutt in this musical revenge drama. Dutt senior left no stone unturned to make it a successful launch for his son. The title was said to be inspired by Rocky (1976), the iconic boxing film that Sylvester Stallone made famous. Reena Roy, one of the leading heroines of the time was tied up to play a crucial role, Shammi Kapoor had a cameo, and even Sunil Dutt himself had a small but significant role. Sanjay Dutt's bike entry into the song Rocky Mere Naam made the audience appreciate his macho appeal. The movie showed off her fighting skills, her dancing skills – she had a literal dance with Shakti Kapoor in the song movie Aa dekhe zara. His chemistry with Tina Munim was also appreciated.

Hero (1983)

Jackie Shroff played a small role in Dev Anand's Swami Dada, before being released by Subash Ghai in Hero (1983). The male hero, with his robust appearance and melancholy gaze, was unlike anything the Indian audience had seen before. They were used to seeing chocolate heroes in romantic movies, while Jackie looked like someone who had stepped out of a western movie. His X factor made him an instant hit with the masses. It helped that Hero required him to look like a tough and smart character, as he played the right hand of a top gangster who kidnaps the daughter of the police commissioner at the behest of her boss, but then fell in love with her. The music for the film was also a success. In short, the masses took the mustachioed star in a big way and a star with a lot of cool loot was born.

Betaab (1983)

Dharmendra launched her son Sunny Deol with Betaab, who seemed inspired by The Taming Of The Shrew. The movie had a proven story of poor girls falling in love with the wealthy. Sunny (Sunny Deol) was a childhood friend of Rome (Amrita Singh) when they were children. However, his father filed for bankruptcy and, as a result, his father (Shammi Kapoor) broke up the friendship. He lives on a farm with his mother and when Rome comes with her friends to spend time in their country house adjacent to their farm, their paths cross. He recognizes her immediately but she doesn't. However, he continues to tease her, and although she initially rejected his advances, the hormones do kick in and she can't help but feel drawn to this tall, handsome stranger. Of course, when his father discovers the matter, he wants the union to be crushed in the bud. But young love is often rebellious and lovers go against his authority, leading Sunny to show her prowess in action scenes as well. RD Burman's music, comprising hit songs like Tumne di Awaaz, Badal, and a garjta hai, Jab hum jawan honge also had a major influence on his success.

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Ajay Devgn does not have what is considered the classic movie star face. What he had was a lot of guts and he proved it in the opening scene of his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991), where he made a division astride two motorcycles. It was kind of a trick that action stars like Chuck Norris and Jean Claude Van Damme would be proud of. Such was his madness that fans reportedly watched the movie multiple times only to get a glimpse of the fabulous entry scene again. The movie, which was an action, a gangster movie, a love story, and a redemption story combined into one, had something for everyone. Director Kuku Kohli ensured that Ajay's versatility, whether in romance, action, or emulating dramatic scenes, was highlighted in abundance. In addition to his obvious fighting skills, his expressive eyes were also noticed. The music for the film was composed by Nadeem-Shravan and his hit songs like Tumse milne ko dil karta hai, Maine pyar tumhi se kiya and Dheere dheere pyar ko badhana hai are still popular.

Deewana (1992)

Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai, released the same year, was supposed to be Shah Rukh Khan's debut film, but Deewana premiered first and the world of Hindi cinema got one of its most iconic stars in the process. The movie had him starring alongside Rishi Kapoor, the actor who was seen as the first choice for romantic movies for two decades, but SRK's entry changed the equation. He plays a spoiled rich brat who falls in love with a widow and this transforms him into a better person. Things change when it is known that her first husband is still alive. However, the duo continue to live together as the first husband (Rishi Kapoor), in a friendly way. The villain appears in full force at this time, but Rishi sacrifices himself for the sake of his wife. Shah Rukh's opening song, Koi na koi chahiye, is still remembered today.

Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai (2000)

Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik Roshan's entrance. The crowd went wild watching the movie. Such was their impact that the industry thought they had been blessed with another Rajesh Khanna. His chiseled face, Greek god physique, and dreamy eyes were unlike anything the public had ever seen. She danced like a dream, had a well-modulated voice, and exhibited many acting skills. Also, another notable thing was that he landed a double role in his debut movie, something a star had never done before. Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) loves Sonia (Ameesha Patel), a super rich girl. His father, however, does not approve of the party. One day, he witnesses the murder of the police commissioner, but before he could do anything, he is also killed. Sonia goes into depression and goes to New Zealand, where she meets her similar Raj (Hrithik Roshan). He falls in love with her but she does not correspond. He comes with her to India, but his killers mistake him for Rohit, who shoot him. It is then that he establishes a plan to bring them to justice. Rajesh Roshan's music turned out to be the icing on the cake.

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishq Vishk became an unexpected success thanks to the huge word of mouth publicity and proved to be the right launch pad for chocolate-faced hero Shahid Kapoor. It was a typical campus romance starring new faces from Shahid, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury. Shahid and Amrita have been friends since childhood and she secretly loves him. However, he regards her as a friend. He begins to woo her due to a silly gamble, but tells her the truth when he is drunk. When she scolds him, he challenges him to make the hottest girl on campus fall in love with him. That is Shehnaz, who is also attracted to him. But Shahid's character realizes the difference between love and attraction and misses Amrita. He confesses his feelings for her in front of the entire assembly to win her over. Shahid's dancing skills were also shown throughout the film.

Baaja Baaraat Band (2010)

Despite being a boy from Mumbai all the time, Ranveer was chosen as a boy from Delhi in his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat directed by Maneesh Sharma. Set in the world of wedding planners, the film revolves around two people working together to plan weddings and vowing not to mix business with pleasure, but ended up falling in love anyway. Ranveer's natural naturalness was noted in front of the camera, as was his charming on-screen presence. His chemistry with Anushka Sharma was also successful. He gave a sure performance. Looking at it, you don't think this was his debut movie. Her energetic dance also captivated the audience. Salim-Sulaiman melodies such as Ainvayi ainvayi, Dum dum, and the title track also contributed greatly to the success of the film.