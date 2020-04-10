FIFA President Gianni Infantino vows to make funds available amid coronavirus closure | Football news

"Our reserves are not FIFA money, it is football money. Therefore, when football needs it, we must think about what we can do to help. It is our responsibility and our duty."





Gianni Infantino says FIFA should help mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus closure on football.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised to make money available to reserve funds of the world governing body, as football faces a significant financial impact due to the closure of the coronavirus.

With leagues worldwide suspended and major tournaments, including Euro 2020 postponed, individuals and organizations at all levels of the game are counting the cost of the pandemic.

Infantino believes that FIFA must now seek the best way in which it can help mitigate the impact.

Infantino said: "FIFA has a good reputation in the financial markets. This has helped us build a solid base with strong reserves."

"But our reserves are not FIFA money, it is football money. So when football needs it, we must think about what we can do to help. It is our responsibility and our duty."

Infantino said a consultation process has already begun to assess the financial impact on soccer in order to create a fund with an independent government structure.

Infantino said: "You have to know that we will be there and we will find solutions together.

"You will never be alone. The world will know where the money goes and, equally important, why the money goes there."

FIFA also said that "flexibility and common sense must prevail,quot; when it comes to redesigning the soccer calendar in relation not only to national leagues and international soccer, but also to player contracts and windows. transfer.

Infantino added: "I am convinced that soccer will play a key role in bringing people together when it is safe to play again and be with our friends and families in large groups.

"Let's get ready for that moment. FIFA is with you in these difficult times and together we will win."