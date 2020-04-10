Fewer People Go to ERs Fearing Exposure to COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of people going to hospital emergency rooms has decreased as people avoid seeking medical attention for fear of exposure to COVID-19.

When they go in for everything from chest pain to general illness, emergency doctors said they are seeing some patients at a later stage of the disease.

There is concern that fear of avoiding one disease may end up causing bigger problems with another disease in the coming weeks and months.

"I think we will see a worsening of presentations of new conditions," said Dr. Robert Hancock. "That if people waited and did not come for that condition to develop, or simply did not come because of chest pain and had something else catastrophic in the future."

In Tarrant County, MedStar Mobile Healthcare's daily transportation to hospitals decreased from approximately 320 per day in January to 192 per day during the first nine days of April. The percentage of medical calls that end up taking someone to the hospital has also decreased more than 12 percent in that same time period.

The JPS Health Network emergency department serves about 240 people a day right now, 35 percent less than its average. That number may drop to around 200 on weekends.

Other health networks with facilities throughout North Texas also indicated that their patient numbers were lower, but did not immediately have exact figures.

In an emailed statement, Medical City Healthcare said there were declines in the emergency rooms being used, but access was still available.

"We want patients who may be experiencing emergency symptoms of any kind, such as those from a heart attack or stroke, to know that it is safe and necessary to seek vital medical care," an email statement said in part.

Dr. Hancock, the president-elect of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, said he has seen some patients who would normally seek help when they had trouble breathing or walk, wait until they were near complete respiratory failure.

"They are concerned about being exposed," he said. "However, we have done a very good job, in most of the country, but in this area I can speak of separating people who do not have infectious symptoms from those who do."

If someone is concerned about lying down or needing supplies, Dr. Hancock said in many cases with early intervention, the patient may not need to be admitted. Waiting could lead to a condition where someone would need to take a bed in the intensive care unit.

Hancock also said that the drop in patients has had a financial impact on medical personnel. He calculated that as many as 75% of emergency room staff statewide had experienced significant cut wages and cut hours due to job loss.