Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin & # 39; s College Scandal: What We Know

New details continue to emerge about the college admission scandal involving Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
It all started on March 12, 2019 when E! News obtained court documents showing that both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services. the Desperate housewives alum and the Fuller House Star are among more than 40 people who have been charged in connection with the scandal. According to the FBI affidavit, the plan involved admitting students to elite universities.
"As of 2011 or around 2011, and continuing to the present day, the defendants, primarily individuals whose high school children were applying to college, conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate the admission of their children to colleges and universities in the Massachusetts District and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California-Los Angeles, among others, "states the sworn declaration.
The same day the news broke, E! News confirmed that 13 defendants were detained in the Los Angeles area, including defendant Huffman.
The FBI affidavit states that Huffman and his "spouse,quot; William H. Macy, made an alleged charitable contribution of $ 15,000 to participate in the plan on behalf of her oldest daughter. She "later made arrangements to follow the plan a second time, for her youngest daughter, before deciding not to," the document read.
Huffman and Macy are the parents of Sofia Grace Macy, 19 and Georgia Grace Macy17.
According to court orders, the Oscar nominee will turn in her passport and must seek pre-trial approval for any trip.
Huffman was also given bail of $ 250,000 and ordered to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29, 2019. The signing bond requires the 56-year-old actress to sign a promise to return to court, but does not require a deposit of any cash or property in court.
While there are many theories as to why Macy has not been charged in this FBI investigation (code name Operation Varsity Blues), there has been no official statement from the authorities.
Professor at the New York Law School and former prosecutor Rebecca Roiphe shared a theory with Vulture, stating: "One possibility is that the husband is much less guilty. Perhaps the government has much more evidence than is presented here, and in this evidence, that Huffman played a much more important role than her husband. . "
As for Loughlin, she turned herself in to the FBI on March 13, 2019, and was detained. She was later released with a $ 1 million bonus.
Loughlin will be allowed to keep her passport to travel on a current project in British Columbia, her next court appearance was in Boston federal court.
The United States Attorney's Office for the Massachusetts District told E! News that Loughlin had not yet been arrested on March 12, 2019 as she was out of the country. Federal authorities contacted her to return and turn themselves in. Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli He was arrested on March 12, 2019 without incident.
It is noted in the FBI affidavit: "The Guannullis agreed to pay bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate. in the crew, thus facilitating their admission to the USC. "
Loughlin and Giannulli have two daughters, Isabella Rose, 21 and YouTube star Olivia Jadetwenty.
USC has now announced that it has suspended student accounts that may be associated with the alleged admission scheme; This prevents students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.
"These students have been notified that their status is under review," USC said in a statement. "After the review, we will take appropriate action related to your status, until your admission or expulsion is revoked."
Meanwhile, William "Rick,quot; Singer, 58, was charged with an organized crime conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice for his alleged participation in the plan. ME! News has confirmed that Singer pleaded guilty to all charges.
According to a press release, Singer owned and operated Edge College & Career Network LLC ("The Key,quot;), a for-profit college counseling and preparation business, and served as CEO of the Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF ), a non-profit for-profit organization that it established as an alleged charity.
The statement stated that between approximately 2011 and February 2019, Singer allegedly "conspired with dozens of parents, athletic trainers, a college athletic administrator, and others, to use bribery and other forms of fraud to secure student admission to colleges. and universities, including Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and Wake Forest University, among others. "
So what has been going on since then? Here's everything we know in an informative event timeline.
April 8, 2019
The Justice Department announced that 13 parents and a college athletic trainer agreed to plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services. Huffman is among the parents who will plead guilty.
In a statement, Huffman said, "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I fully agree with my guilt, and with deep regret and shame at what I have done, I accept all responsibility for my actions and I will accept the consequences of those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. "
She added: "I want to apologize to them, and especially I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make huge sacrifices to support their children and they do it honestly."
"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my wrong and deeply wrong way, I have betrayed her," Huffman said in the statement. "This transgression toward her and the public will carry her for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse for breaking the law or dishonoring."
April 9, 2019
It was announced that 16 parents involved in the cheating scandal, including Loughlin and her husband Giannulli, face additional legal problems.
"Sixteen parents involved in the college admission scandal were indicted today in Boston on a second indictment replaced with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on entrance exams to college and facilitate the admission of their children to selective colleges and universities as alleged sports recruits, "a Justice Department news release said.
The press release also explained: "The second surrogate indictment also accuses the defendants of conspiring to launder bribes and other payments in support of the fraud by channeling them through the alleged charity of Singer and his for-profit corporation , as well as when transferring money to the United States, from outside the United States, with the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme. "
Additionally, the press release provides insight into possible sentences parents face, stating: "The charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services and wire fraud sets a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison , three years supervised release and a fine of $ 250,000 or double the gross profit or loss, whichever is greater The charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of release supervised and a fine of $ 500,000 or double the value of the property involved in money laundering Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors "
April 15, 2019
Loughlin and her lifelong husband pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services and mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Both waived their right to appear in court to be prosecuted.
Most recently, the couple's attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf in the arraignment on April 29, 2019. A source familiar with the case told E! News: "Their attorney represented them during today's arraignment. The court accepted the declarations of innocence."
September 13, 2019
Huffman appeared in a Massachusetts court, where she was sentenced to 14 days in prison, one-year supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $ 30,000 fine.
October 14, 2019
Huffman officially began his prison sentence.
"Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the period of incarceration that Judge Talwani ordered as part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," Huffman's representative said in a statement to E! News. "She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence imposed by Judge Talwani, one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service, when released."
October 21, 2019
ME! The news can confirm that Loughlin's daughters are no longer enrolled at USC.
According to a statement from the USC Registrar, "Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled. We cannot provide additional information due to student privacy laws."
October 22, 2019
Loughlin and her husband are among the parents facing additional charges in the college admission scandal. A grand jury in the Massachusetts District announced additional charges against 11 of the 15 parents involved in the scandal. According to a Justice Department press release, these new charges in the third indictment are replaced by alleging that the 11 defendants "conspired to commit bribes from the federal program by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate admission of their children,quot;.
The statement continues: "In exchange for the bribes, the university employees allegedly designated the defendants' children as athletic recruits, with little or no regard for their athletic abilities, or as members of other favored admission categories." .
Of the additional charges in the case, the US attorney Andrew E. Lelling He said Tuesday: "Today's charges are the result of an ongoing investigation into the national college admission case. Our goal from the beginning has been to hold defendants accountable for corrupting the admission process to the college through cheating, bribery, and fraud – that effort. "
According to court documents obtained by E! News and presented on November 1, 2019 Loughlin pleaded not guilty to each of the charges against him in the third substitution indictment and waived his right to appear in court to be prosecuted.
January 14, 2020
The government filed a 526-page motion in Massachusetts federal court that included redacted emails, documents, and phone call transcripts to show the alleged involvement of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli with William "Rick,quot; Singer and the admission scam to the college.
According to CNN, the motion served as the government's response to an argument put forward by Loughlin, Giannulli and others who pleaded not guilty. According to the media outlet, the defendants accuse the government of concealing evidence, which USC officials allegedly knew about the scam, and claim that the couple participated in what they allegedly understood to be a legitimate donation practice.
"Universities, as part of their legitimate admission process, regularly solicit donations from the families of prospective students, and … such donations can have a material effect on admission decisions," court documents state.
However, the government claims that the documents show that Loughlin and Giannulli rejected a "legitimate approach." It also denies the charge of withholding evidence.
April 9, 2020
Federal prosecutors in the college admission scandal filed a response to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's request to dismiss the case. In the new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phone transcripts and photos further reveal the famous couple's alleged involvement with the defendant in the scam, William "Rick,quot; Singer.
Among the exhibits filed by prosecutors are photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors say were taken by Loughlin and Giannulli and sent to Singer to help them gain admission to the University of Southern California.
