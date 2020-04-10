Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin & # 39; s College Scandal: What We Know

As for Loughlin, she turned herself in to the FBI on March 13, 2019, and was detained. She was later released with a $ 1 million bonus.

Loughlin will be allowed to keep her passport to travel on a current project in British Columbia, her next court appearance was in Boston federal court.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Massachusetts District told E! News that Loughlin had not yet been arrested on March 12, 2019 as she was out of the country. Federal authorities contacted her to return and turn themselves in. Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli He was arrested on March 12, 2019 without incident.

It is noted in the FBI affidavit: "The Guannullis agreed to pay bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their two daughters being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate. in the crew, thus facilitating their admission to the USC. "

Loughlin and Giannulli have two daughters, Isabella Rose, 21 and YouTube star Olivia Jadetwenty.

USC has now announced that it has suspended student accounts that may be associated with the alleged admission scheme; This prevents students from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.

"These students have been notified that their status is under review," USC said in a statement. "After the review, we will take appropriate action related to your status, until your admission or expulsion is revoked."