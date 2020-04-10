Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

Hello! How are you?
We hope this finds you well. But if you feel a little depressed, which is totally valid and fine! We hope this week's deals in our weekly Feel Good Friday bring you a smile, with one of the stories dealing with the power of a friendly face in times of distress or anxiety.
As the public continues to practice social distancing, people come together in surprising ways to show their love and appreciation for each other. A husband in Texas made sure his wife knew that she was not alone in the hospital despite the fact that he was unable to be in her room with her, while a friendly boy is not ready to stop talking on his daily walks.
Additionally, a Hollywood mogul decided to surprise at-risk grocery shoppers in the south by covering eyelashes at various supermarkets, and another celebrity highlighted how big a small gesture can be with the help of his mailman.
If you need a little encouragement, here are six uplifting stories to start the weekend with …
Kelly Harrell Connor
Husband Poster
Outside of safety precautions, Albert and Kelly Connor cannot be together while undergoing chemotherapy. However, this did not prevent Albert from showing his love for his wife.
The father of three had a sign outside his room at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land, Texas, saying, "I can't be with you, but I'm here." He also thanked hospital staff on his poster.
"It didn't feel good not to be a part of this because I had promised to be there every step of the way and I felt like I was going to break my word," Albert told Good Morning America. "I just received a card and our children and I colored it."
@tobymarriott
The advantages of being an outgoing child
Well, if this doesn't make you smile, I don't know what will.
Meet Ralph, the kindest 3-year-old boy who went viral this week after a video of him taking a walk was posted. "My 3-year-old nephew is the kindest kid you want to meet and always greets everyone he passes by," said his uncle. Toby Marriott wrote on Twitter, where the video was originally published.
You see, Ralph is used to a lot of people saying hello on his walks, but since the streets are a little bit empty lately, he's been pretending to interact with people. "Hello Hello good Morning!" Ralph tells no one in the video as he walks down the street.
Consider your mood lifted instantly.
Instagram / captain_wolf82
The power of a smile
A respiratory therapist in San Diego wanted to help patients feel more comfortable, so he came up with a unique way to bring them the comfort of a friendly smile, despite wearing a mask.
Yesterday I felt bad for my ER patients when I walked into the room with my face covered in PPE, "wrote Robertino on Instagram." A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a frightened patient. So today I made a giant laminated plate for my EPP. So that my patients can see a comforting and comforting smile. "
Since Robertino's publication, other health professionals have begun to do the same.
Supermarket gift
Tyler Perry is doing his best to help his community by billing 29 grocery stores in the Louisiana and Atlanta area during the hour reserved for high-risk, senior customers.
The tycoon partnered with Winn-Dixie to pay the bill on April 8, and the supermarket company took to Twitter to thank the New Orleans native: "Thanks to our friend @tylerperry for paying it … Winn-Dixie applauds Su love for the community and sincere generosity. #StrongerTogether #WinningTogether ".
Perry, 50, also paid the grocery bill for shoppers at 44 Krogers stores in the Atlanta area during designated time for high-risk, senior shoppers, helping nearly 3,000 seniors.
Amanda Oleander for E! Online
He is fine, fine, fine!
Just keep playing! That was Matthew McConaugheyMessage from virtual bingo players when he unexpectedly joined his special group to call the numbers and showed off his enthusiastic ad skills.
In a video shared by Spectrum Retirement Communities, the Oscar winner, who also donated money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, joined his wife. Camila Alves, his children and his mother, Kay, to reveal the numbers.
In a statement, the retirement home said the surprising little act of kindness "gave hope (to residents) and was the boost they needed to get through this lonely and challenging time."
If you crave more content to feel good about McConaughey, he's also been watching some of his old movies on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes stuff and his thoughts on them now in a series he calls McConaughey Takes. For the first time? How to lose a boy in 10 days. You are welcome
Little acts of kindness
Leave Sophia Bush And your postman reminds you how simple it can be to be nice.
JP has been the One Tree Hill Star's longtime UPS delivery man, with Bush writing on Instagram: "He is one of my favorite people to watch on my doorstep or on the road when I'm walking my dogs. He is full of joy and always has a great a big "hello!" to offer, which never fails to generate a big smile from the residents. "
So when he made a massive batch of chicken stew and bone broth, he decided to pack it in mason jars and deliver it to his neighbors and essential neighborhood workers, like JP.
"It is a small act of kindness, within my control in an out of control world. Cooking and serving reminded me that we can run our own ships at any time," Bush captioned with JP. "So. Anyway you can reach out to a neighbor, friend, or essential worker today, I encourage you! I love you, JP!"
