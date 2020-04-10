Federal investigation to investigate Holyoke soldiers' home after COVID-19's death

The Holyoke Soldiers House, where 32 veterans have died in recent weeks, is now at the center of a federal investigation.

The Massachusetts Attorney's Office and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced Friday that the agencies have launched an investigation to determine whether the facility "violated the rights of residents by failing to provide them with adequate medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic. " Federal Attorney Andrew Lelling's office said in a statement.

"We will aggressively investigate recent events in the home and, as necessary, demand that the Commonwealth adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future," Lelling said in the statement. "My condolences to the families of the veterans who died while in home care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here."

Since March 24, dozens of veterans have died at the Soldiers Home, including 28 deaths directly related to COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to The Boston Globe. Sixty-nine other veterans also tested positive for the virus, as well as at least 68 staff members, including a nursing assistant who is in intensive care, the newspaper reports.

Federal investigators say their investigation will be conducted under the Institutionalized Civil Rights Act, which allows the department to investigate possible violations at state facilities.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased veterans," Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for Civil Rights, said in a statement. "We owe it to veterans, their families, and the public to investigate the facts, determine what happened, ensure compliance with the Institutionalized Civil Rights Act, and protect veterans who continue to reside at the Soldiers Home."

The investigation comes a day after Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that her office is initiating an investigation of its own. Last week, Governor Charlie Baker hired an outside attorney and former federal prosecutor, Mark W. Pearlstein, to conduct a separate independent investigation.

Lelling's office said the federal review will be independent of any state or independent investigative effort.

Prosecutors said Soldiers' House residents and their families should call the Justice Department at 1-888-221-6023 or contact officials by email at [email protected]

The researchers have also launched a website with information about the research.