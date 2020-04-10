FDA Orders Church to Stop Promoting Miraculous Cure COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ANGLETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There is no cure or vaccine for coronavirus at this time and until the FDA exists wants people to stay away from so-called miracle cures that are actually just toxic chemicals.

The federal agency issued a warning to a church in Texas that says it has been promoting one of those bogus cures.

The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has locations across the country, including one in Angleton, Texas.

On the church's website it appears that they are promoting something called "Miracle Mineral Solution,quot; as a cure for the coronavirus. But the solution is actually chlorine dioxide, which is used as an industrial cleaner for swimming pools. If ingested, the life-threatening product can harm the liver, kidneys, and heart.

Today, FDA and @FTC issued a joint warning letter to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and its leaders for selling chlorine dioxide products that they fraudulently claim can cure, mitigate, treat or prevent # COVID-19 in adults and children. https://t.co/8Deyet4Uth pic.twitter.com/yj8T7CNiBt – Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) April 8, 2020

On Twitter, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said: “Chlorine dioxide is a powerful bleaching agent that has serious and life-threatening side effects. Chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective in treating any disease. "

This is not the first time that problems have arisen with Miracle Mineral Solution. Three years ago, the Brazoria County District Attorney told the person connected to the church to stop selling the product.

In a statement, the FDA warned that taking Miracle Mineral Solution is the same as drinking bleach.

