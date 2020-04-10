Fans are convinced that Selena Gomez's song Souvenir is about The Weeknd

It is not uncommon for musicians to write songs about their own love life. Time and time again, the singers have turned to the lyrics to express love and heartbreak, and this time it's Selena Gomez, who released a song that's mostly about her ex, Canadian singer The Weeknd. The Weeknd and Selena dated for about 10 months in 2017, before she broke up with him, reportedly due to Justin Bieber.

Selena released some songs from her latest album, Rare. SomeOne thing that caught the attention of his fans is Souvenir. The last song on the album contains hidden messages that fans seem to have connected to The Weeknd. One of the lines that got fans thinking was, "New York in August, tenth floor balcony / Smoke is floating over Jane and Greenwich Streets." This line refers to Abelena's dating nights (as her fans liked to call them) in New York.Adding fuel to the fire, the song's cover has Selena in the same dress that was seen on that date in 2017.

Several other lines in the song return a song, Call Out My Name, The Weeknd wrote for it. Listen to it below and tell us what you think.