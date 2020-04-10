Family Nurse Practitioner Fears Patients May Go Careless

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population. To share yours, submit this form or email us at [email protected]

This story was told by Rachel Cox, a Family Practice Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Operations Associate at the Tristan Health Care Centers, and has been transcribed and edited from a conversation with Kristi Palma.

My name is Rachel Cox. I am a family practice nurse practitioner and clinical operations associate at Tristan Medical, which is a collection of small, private family practices in Southeast Massachusetts. We normally do primary care, urgent care and occupational health. And for the past few weeks we've been doing a lot of telehealth, which has been a logistical challenge. Things have been very tumultuous here, very terrifying.

We are very fortunate to have a decent amount of supplies. Our big problem right now is that we have all the supplies, we have test kits, but the company has been really struggling. Much of our business consisted of more elective things, like routine wellness visits, occupational health was a great source of revenue for our clinic. Of course, all of that business has shrunk mainly at this point. Therefore, the business has had to make many really difficult decisions. The staff is terrified of contracting coronavirus, but also terrified of losing their job. We fired some people this week, which was very, very sad.

Our big concern is that we have a lot of patients and if we are not around to take care of them right now because we cannot afford to be there then they will all go unattended which is really stressful and scary. I got a tent this week and set it up in the parking lot, so sick people can come and be seen in the tent. In this way, the staff does not have to be exposed in a contained space. One of our clinics has not yet had positive cases, but the other two sites have had many positive tests.

My husband is also a nurse practitioner, so we are both in the same boat together. He works in a hospital. We have just isolated ourselves from our respective families. We currently have no children. So it has been difficult, but we are very lucky because we are both in the same situation together. It makes it easier. There is much less blame because we both know we could take him home with the other person. We miss our families. But they understand. I've had a couple of confirmed exposures and it was quarantined two weeks ago. We had separated a bit at the time: dividing the house, different bedrooms and other things. We had already prepared many things in advance, just in case. So it really wasn't that bad for us, thankfully.

Telehealth allows us to have video visits with patients, but not all of our patients have enough technology to make it always work consistently. And, to be honest, we don't really prepare for something like that. So our internet service is not good enough. But we do our best. I try to make as many visits as I can. It's a little slow, but it's great service. Patients like not having to leave their home. They are very grateful that we have something like this, even if it is not perfect.

I have to say that the patients have been very supportive of me. They always send us good wishes and call us to consult us, so it has been very nice to have that support. They have been very understanding and very patient with all the problems we are having. And all the staff is trying to be brave now. We are here as long as we can be humanly. We will try to keep the company open and running for as long as possible, even if we have difficult decisions to make. We do not want our patients to go without care. The rest of your health continues, even during the coronavirus.