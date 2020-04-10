Families of alleged YNW Melly murder victims don't want him released early

YNW Melly is currently trying to get out of prison early as her lawyer claims that she is dying of coronavirus, but the family of her two alleged murder victims wants her to say behind bars.

A lawyer representing Christopher Thomas Jr's family has filed a motion to keep him locked up.

"A civil lawsuit will soon be filed against a large number of Defendants, including Mr. Demons (aka Melly). However, we are choosing to be the first company to choose to pursue all of the victim's rights under Marsy's Law, An Amendment to the Florida Constitution voted for voters in 2018, "said John Phillips. "We know of no other company in Florida that has attempted to use Marsy's law to its fullest benefit and is proud that Christopher Thomas's family is first. We will seek to assist and be heard in the statements, advocating for victims in every step and achieve Justice is just, firm and full, "wrote Her per Complex.

"We oppose the release of Jamell Demons (YNW Melly), as explained in the Motion. Again we ask the public to be sensitive to the victims here. They lost children …"

The family of Anthony Williams, his other alleged murder victim, told TMZ that they are also pressing against the rapper's release.

"While our firm and the family of Anthony Williams are sympathetic to anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe that this warrants the pre-trial release," Steinger, Greene & Feiner legal representatives told the outlet. "You need to remain in custody until a jury decides your fate."