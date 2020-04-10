Fall campaign for Powerful Breeze | Racing News

Hugo Palmer is looking into the fall with the star filly Powerful Breeze as he continues to recover from broken ribs suffered earlier in the year.

Iffraaj's filly won her first two starts last year, including May Hill in Doncaster, before finding Quadrilateral was too good at the Fillies Mile on her final outing.

The mighty Breeze was prominent in the 1000 Guineas market before its mishap, and although the coronavirus pandemic has seen the Guineas delayed from their original date next month, Palmer is not rushing his filly back into action.

He told Racing TV: "She got scared of a car at high speed, lost her driver, and then fell, landing on the running board. She broke some ribs, which are healing, seven weeks ago yesterday, they are healing, but Anyone who has a broken rib knows that it is a slow and painful process.

"Obviously for a horse, that's where we have to put the circumference.

"We will get it back. People have joked to me: 'Anyway, you could get to run it in the Guineas & # 39 ;, but I would very, very firmly prefer to see the Guineas move on as soon as possible without it and then we can find some fall goals for her. "

With races on hold until at least May 1, Palmer takes it day by day at his Newmarket base as plans continue to be made to return to action as soon as it is safe to do so.

He added: "I think for everyone across the country, it's a little groundhog day, right?

"Fortunately for those who train racehorses, Groundhog Day includes getting out of bed, getting out and taking care of our horses, exercising and bringing them back, and keeping their owners up to date with the progress we are making."

"None of us is sure in which direction we are progressing, because we don't know when and what is going to start."

"The horses have to do enough to keep themselves safe and protected from injury. A lot of flat trainer horses at this time of year would be preparing to debut in July, August, September or October."

"We have lots of two-year-olds in every yard in the country, some who could be trained year-round and not even run in 2020."

"Much of the business continues, obviously, the horses that were preparing for the first goals have lost them, but they will come."