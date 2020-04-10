Failed doctors answer your burning cosmetic questions

It's safe to say that the doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif know one or two things about plastic surgery.
So it only makes sense that we resort to the Botched doctors with all our burning aesthetic questions. Obviously, since many practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans of cosmetic procedures cannot see their doctors as often as they like.
With this in mind, we reached out to doctors Dubrow and Nassif to discuss topics such as Botox, weight gain, diet, and more. And, not only were the responses of the plastic surgeons very important, but they gave us a much-needed laugh.
So for cosmetic doctor tips and more, be sure to scroll through your questions and answers below. We promise that it is one that you do not want to miss.
Is there a danger of suddenly stopping routine cosmetic procedures like fillers or Botox?
Dubrow: "The only danger is the shock you can find in the mirror in three to four months."
Nassif: "There is no danger of suddenly stopping fillers or Botox."
How remarkable is it if someone who routinely receives cosmetic maintenance stops suddenly for several months while in self-isolation?
Dubrow: "It could be a shock. Like, aging fast forward."
Nassif: "If someone goes overboard with fillers or Botox, and many months have passed, they will start to look more natural, like Dr. Dubrow. So in any case, I think it's a good thing."
By not receiving Botox on time, will it ruin all previous Botox efforts?
Dubrow: "No."
Nassif: "No, I think waiting an additional three or four months, even though some patients really like to get it every four months, and they feel like their body is getting better. But, in this situation, I think losing it once is not going to be a big problem. "
What can people do if they can't do their usual Botox or filler tweaks? Basically how can they stay fresh, puffy and toned in the face?
Dubrow: "Many skin care products can give you very similar results. Go to ShopHQ to get my line, check with Beaute."
Nassif: "Fresh, plump and toned on the face. That's what my skincare does. I'm going to say to use Nassif MD skincare, especially my new lip product that is filled with hydration and hyaluronic acid. That will really make you look nice and plump. Skin care is what will help you look fresh, bathed and toned. The most important thing for me will be my hydrographic display that volumises the skin and gives you more fullness due to acid. hyaluronic. "
Is there anything natural we can do at home to tighten our faces or deter wrinkles instead of cosmetics just yet?
Dubrow: "See above,quot;.
Nassif: "I'm just going to say my skincare. It's Leaping Bunny certified and vegan. However, I don't know of anything more natural."
What over-the-counter beauty products would you recommend while people can't have cosmetic procedures?
Dubrow: "See above,quot;.
Nassif: "I don't recommend any."
What resources do you recommend for patients who are stressed by not being able to see their doctors?
Dubrow: "Most doctors have telemedicine capabilities. It is always best to stay with the provider who is most familiar with your medical history."
Nassif: "Everyone right now is doing telemedicine. Almost all doctors, including us, see patients for postoperative, preoperative, and new consultations. Therefore, patients should not be stressed."
Regarding people who are concerned about getting "quarantine 15,quot;, how can rapid weight gain affect recent cosmetic procedures (implants, fillers, etc.)?
Dubrow: "If you have had breast implants and you like the size of your breasts, weight gain can make your breasts much larger than you would like."
Nassif: "Well, if you gain 15 pounds for this quarantine 15, it is not really going to affect your face with regard to fillers or implants. However, you are going to get more volume, a bigger belly, more visceral fat and your face it will look fuller. "
What can people do to discourage snacks during this time?
Dubrow: "When you're,quot; pecking "instead of going to the kitchen for a snack, drink some water and do some activity that speeds up your heart rate (brisk walking, jumping, etc.). will allow that need to pass. "
Nassif: "It's okay to eat snacks during this time, but as long as you eat something healthy and don't overdo it. Almonds, almond butter, half an apple or even a banana. As long as you're eating something healthy and eat something every two hours it's really good for you. "
Are there any natural products / foods that I would recommend that are good for inflammation and / or skin?
Dubrow: "Foods with antioxidants like green leafy vegetables (kale, broccoli, spirulina) and vitamin D and C supplements are very effective."
What is your favorite exercise routine when we isolate ourselves?
Dubrow: "I start with 45 minutes of resistance training and then do at least 20 to 30 minutes of cardio."
Nassif: "My favorite exercise routine now is every day lifting weights and doing cardio and that's what I'm doing at home since I have a good amount of equipment. And that's what keeps me sane is working."
What episodes of Botched Do you think people should watch during this time at home?
Dubrow: "Nothing better than a & # 39; edge of the bed & # 39; Botched all-new marathon or episodes, starting April 13 at 9 p.m. "
Nassif: "Everyone should look Botched. Each episode appears on April 13, especially when there's a lot of me in it. "
Many thanks to Drs. Dubrow and Nassif!
Botched returns Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m., only on E!
