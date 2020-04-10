Facebook's new silent mode will silence annoying push notifications – BGR

Facebook introduced a new silent mode this week that silences most notifications.

Facebook's silent mode will also remind you not to check the app when it's activated.

To activate Quite Mode, open the Facebook app, click the hamburger menu on the far right at the bottom of the screen, open the Settings and privacy menu, and click Your time on Facebook.

In the modern world, trying to limit the amount of time we spend in front of screens has always been difficult, but the new coronavirus pandemic has made it almost impossible. Locked up at home with nothing to do, especially people who have been suspended or fired as a result of the global economy, but who are closing, many of us turn to television, computers, video games, and smartphones to keep us entertained. . .

If you've been on social media for the past few weeks, you've probably seen people complaining about the Screen Time report that the iPhone and iPad spit on them once a week. As expected, those numbers have skyrocketed lately, and the longer we have to stay indoors, the more depressing those reports will be. In response to this, Facebook has introduced a new Quiet Mode feature that could help you manage your screen time.

If you turn on Silent Mode, which is now available on mobile devices, Facebook will stop sending you "most,quot; of push notifications and will also remind you to set aside this time to be away from the screen if you try to open the app. There are a few updates Facebook needs to send, but the app will annoy you less often if you decide to turn on Silent Mode, which many of us could use during this stressful and chaotic time.

"As we all adjust to new routines and stay home, setting limits on how you spend your time online can come in handy," explains Kang-Xing Jin, chief health officer at Facebook, in a post on the company's newsroom. "Whether it's to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep undistracted, or manage the way you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance on how you use Facebook."

In addition to Silent Mode, Facebook also added shortcuts to the Notifications Settings and News Preferences so that when you want to see Facebook, you can ensure that you are seeing what you want to see as often as possible. That way, you won't sit around scrolling until you find something that interests you.

If you want to keep up to date with everything Facebook is doing at the time of the coronavirus, be sure to check out this post in the Facebook Newsroom every few days. It has already been updated multiple times and will undoubtedly have many more updates in the coming weeks and months as we fight this virus.

Image Source: Facebook