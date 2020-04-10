Facebook Sues Indian Technician for Posting Misleading Coronavirus-Related Ads, Fake News – Latest News

New York, April 10 () Facebook filed a lawsuit against an Indian man for running a software company that promoted misleading ads and misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak on social media platforms by bypassing his ad review process. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, alleges that Basant Gajjar's LeadCloak company provided ad-hiding software designed to leak fake news and scams related to COVID-19, cryptocurrencies, diet pills, and more from the review process. of automated advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Using the name "LeadCloak,quot;, Gajjar, reportedly based in Thailand, violated Facebook's Terms and Policies by providing stealth software and services designed to circumvent automated ad review systems and ultimately post misleading ads on Facebook and Instagram, Jessica Romero, Director of Application for the platform and Facebook litigation, said in a statement.

LeadCloak's software also targeted several other tech companies, including Google, Oath, WordPress, Shopify and others, Romero said.



Cloaking is a malicious technique that damages ad review systems by hiding the nature of the website linked to an ad.

When ads are hidden, a company's ad review system may see a website displaying a harmless product such as a sweater, but a user will see a different website, promoting misleading products and services that, in many cases, do not are allowed.

In this case, Leadcloak's software was used to hide websites with scams related to the COVID-19 global health crisis, cryptocurrencies, pharmaceuticals, diet pills, and fake news pages. Some of these undercover websites also featured images of celebrities, the social media giant said in the statement.

In addition to the filing, Facebook has taken technical enforcement action against Leadcloak and accounts the company has determined have used its software, including disabling personal and advertising accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

This lawsuit will also increase our efforts to identify Leadcloak's clients and take additional compliance measures against them, the statement added. PMS PMS PMS PMS PMS