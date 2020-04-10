Facebook is providing $ 100 million in grants to small businesses worldwide

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to plague many companies around the world, Facebook is stepping up and doing its part to help these small businesses with a $ 100 million grant.

Of the $ 100 million grant, $ 40 million will be used to support 10,000 small businesses in 34 different locations in the US. USA Where Facebook employees live and work. Half of that $ 40 million ($ 20 million) will go to minority women and veteran-owned businesses.

Business owners now have the option of creating Facebook fundraisers to help their businesses through this difficult time. Facebook also offers the option to allow its users to purchase digital gift cards for businesses and restaurants.

Maxine Williams, Facebook's Global Director of Diversity, said: “Within our overall investment in US grants. USA (Small and Medium Businesses), we are prioritizing 50 percent of grants to eligible minority, women and veterans businesses due to the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 will have on these businesses, their employees and the communities they serve. "

Grants will be available to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries. All grants for these businesses will be awarded in cash or through advertisements. credits. Through grants, companies can receive help with operating and rental costs, maintaining the workforce, and connecting with customers.

Click here for additional information on the Facebook Small Business Grant Program.

Roommates. What do you think on Facebook of doing your part to help small businesses around the world?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94