Expert warns that obesity is an important risk factor for patients with coronavirus – BGR

Obesity is a major risk factor for COVID-19 patients, says France's leading epidemiologist.

New coronavirus patients with other medical conditions, including obesity, may experience more serious COVID-19 diseases.

The expert cautioned that even young overweight COVID-19 patients are at risk.

The global death toll for COVID-19 approaches 95,000 as of Thursday afternoon from more than 1.5 million confirmed cases. The new coronavirus took just 75 days to take so many lives, and the worst may be yet to come. Social distancing measures exist in several countries and have helped keep the numbers low. Some governments managed to flatten the curve through aggressive testing, contact tracing, and isolation procedures, while others were able to reduce the death rate. But countries like the United States, Spain, Italy and France continue to suffer. They represent almost 830,000 cases among them and almost 60,000 deaths.

Most people infected with the new coronavirus will survive. Some are completely asymptomatic. Others experience a milder version of the disease, and most people will never be admitted to a hospital. But the elderly and patients who have underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of developing complications. And obesity can severely affect the prognosis for COVID-19, says France's leading epidemiologist.

"This virus is terrible, it can affect young people, particularly the obese. Those who are overweight really need to be careful, "said Professor Jean-François Delfraissy franceinfo radio by Reuters.

The professor said that up to 17 million French people are seriously exposed to the coronavirus due to age, pre-existing conditions and obesity. Delfraissy also indicated that overweight patients in the United States will also have difficulty fighting the new disease. "That is why we are concerned about our friends in the United States, where the obesity problem is well known and where they will likely have more problems due to obesity."

According to the doctor, 88% of those infected suffered only severe flu symptoms. The death rate for young people admitted to the hospital with a severe case is 2%, but it rose to 14% for people "who were more fragile." He did not offer figures related to obesity, but Reuters reports that obesity has been cited as a possible explanation for higher than average mortality rates in New Orleans and Mexico.

France has reported more than 82,000 cases and almost 11,000 deaths. Like most countries behind the tests, these figures probably do not reflect reality, as there could be thousands of undiagnosed people. France is currently evaluating about 30,000 people per day, and the number will increase to between 100,000 and 250,000 in two weeks. But the country's initial daily capacity was only 3,000.

The infectious disease expert said France is far from reaching the point where 50% to 60% of the population has been infected and recovered. This would give the country a level of "collective immunity,quot;.

"Initial data shows that the number of people who may have developed immunity is less than we imagined, about 10-15%," said Delfraissy. With a population of 67 million citizens, 10-15 percent of immune people would translate to as many as 10 million people. The only way to obtain immunity against COVID-19 is to become infected and overcome the disease. If these estimates are correct, France may have a large number of unconfirmed coronavirus patients on its hands.

The expert also noted that it is too early for France to end the blockade, which started on March 17 and will remain in place until at least April 15.

