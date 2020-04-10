Euro 2020 postponed, but what if England's previous tournaments had been delayed a year too? The | Football news

Under unforeseen circumstances, Euro 2020 was postponed for a year, which changed the course of football history in the process. But how would previous England tournaments have turned out if the dates had changed in the same way?







Could Euro & # 39; 97 have been the scene of Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham?

We will never know what Euro 2020 might have been like, but perhaps England will celebrate the change next year. Would England's football history look much different if previous tournaments had been carried over to the following year as well? Let's take a look …

Euro 2017: Is Iceland's humiliation avoided?

England's humiliation at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 now feels like the final blows of an era that will soon pass. It was not only that Roy Hodgson's lackluster four-year reign as manager came to an end, but that the Premier League was about to revitalize with the arrival of Pep Guardiola, not to mention Antonio Conte and the return of José Mourinho.

Old Wayne Rooney remained the centerpiece of England's attack, while Joe Hart remained the undisputed number one. But would that have changed if the tournament had been delayed one summer? By then, Rooney's career at Manchester United would have come to an end and Hart had been scrapped by Guardiola at Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling's upward trajectory had begun under the Catalan coach and Harry Kane had shot another 29 Premier League goals, enough to get him out of the corner chores, perhaps? The tournament probably would have come too soon for Jordan Pickford, his England debut didn't come until later in 2017, but Hart's nightmare in Iceland could still have been avoided.

Euro 2005: does Rio's return make it golden?

Happier times for England defenders John Terry and Rio Ferdinand

John Terry and Sol Campbell are much more than a makeshift partnership, but the loss of Rio Ferdinand was a major blow to Sven-Goran Eriksson's England in 2004. The central defender was suspended for the European Championship that summer after failing a drug test. He did not return from his eight-month ban until October 2004.

The result is that what many would consider the best team of field players in England's so-called golden generation: Terry, Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Ashley Cole, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen and Rooney, they never actually started a single game together. Could Euro 2005 have been the time?

He would have needed Scholes to delay his international retirement, but others would have been stronger a year later. Lampard had gone up a level in Chelsea with José Mourinho. Terry captained that team to glory. Gerrard did the same for Liverpool in the Champions League. Rooney had moved to United. Owen to Real Madrid. A missed opportunity.

Euro 1997: Even better a year later?

Paul Gascoigne shoots while Alan Shearer and David Beckham watch in training

England supporters have fond memories of Euro'96, but could Euro'97 have been even better in their homeland? Admittedly, the delay would not have favored stalwarts like David Platt and Stuart Pearce, but another generation was emerging. For the following summer, Beckham and Scholes, among others, debuted.

The 1997 Tournoi victory offered a clue to England's growth potential. That mini-tournament included Italy, reigning world champion Brazil and host France, who would win the World Cup the following year. But it was England who won the Tournoi by beating both European sides.

This was a boom time in terms of attack options. In the 1996/97 Premier League season, Alan Shearer topped the scoring charts, followed by Ian Wright and Robbie Fowler with Les Ferdinand, Dion Dublin, Matt Le Tissier and Stan Collymore, also in the top 10.

But perhaps the biggest blessing was that Paul Gascoigne, controversially omitted from the 1998 World Cup team, was still strengthening himself. Euro & # 39; 97 would have offered the tantalizing prospect of having him in the same midfield as Beckham. The pair started eight England games together, winning seven and reaching Italy in Rome. Too bad it wasn't more.

Euro 1993: Fit Gazza but not Shearer

The England team that lined up against Sweden in the Euro & # 39; 92

Graham Taylor's reign is not fondly remembered beyond the dark humor of the infamous documentary that accompanied it, but it cannot be denied that his Euro'92 was ruined by injuries. Not only did Taylor not have star man Gascoigne, but a plethora of retirements on the right side forced him to play Keith Curle and David Batty out of position there.

That problem was short-term and was resolved in months, while Gascoigne's return from long-term injury with his new club, Lazio, would certainly have been a huge boost as well. However, England fared slightly better with Taylor a year later, losing a crucial World Cup qualifier against Norway in June 1993.

Lineker's toe problem was unavoidable, so his international career could not have been prolonged, while his obvious replacement, Shearer, would also have been forced to miss a 1993 tournament after suffering a ligament injury. cross before the end of the year. Sometimes problems just can't be solved with a calendar adjustment.

Euro 1989: Italy & # 39; 90 a year earlier?

England suffered a miserable time at the 1988 European Championship

The 1988 European Championship surely would not have been difficult to improve upon. In fact, it remains the only major tournament in which England lost all matches. Sir Bobby Robson was fortunate to keep his job after being defeated 1-0 by the Republic of Ireland before suffering 3-1 defeats against the Netherlands and the Soviet Union.

The moment was unfortunate when star striker Lineker suffered from hepatitis during the tournament, significantly reducing his influence. A year later, he was fit and scoring once again, achieving a convincing 3-0 victory over Poland in the summer of 1989.

That team also featured Stuart Pearce and Des Walker, who were left out of the Euro & # 39; 88, when the team that captured the hearts of the nation in Italy & # 39; 90 began to take shape. Gascoigne's first goal in England came in April 1989. Bryan Robson was also in shape, playing every minute of his country's four international matches, as his namesake team was undefeated throughout that summer.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, could Glenn Hoddle's frustrating career in England have been prolonged if the unfortunate Euro & # 39; 88 campaign had been avoided? He was the scapegoat for the tournament and never played for his country again, but went on to enjoy a stellar season with Monaco, scoring 18 league goals for Arsene Wenger's team. What could have been …