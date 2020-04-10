EU. Supports half a trillion euro stimulus, but resists debt accumulation

BRUSSELS – European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday night on a plan demanding more than half a trillion euros in new measures to strengthen their economies against the attack of the coronavirus, but dealt a severe blow to its most affected members, Italy and Spain, avoiding their pleas for the bloc to issue joint debt.
Even in the face of an unprecedented economic crisis caused by a virus that has killed more than 50,000 citizens of the bloc and infected more than half a million, the richest countries in northern Europe were reluctant to subsidize cheap debt for the badly beaten of the south.
And although Germany, the Netherlands, and others showed greater generosity than in previous crises, the details of the announced measures showed that they had done everything possible to limit and control how the funds are used.
Programs that finance ministers agreed to recommend to their country's leaders for final approval included a € 100 billion loan plan for unemployment benefits, € 200 billion in small business loans and access to € 240 billion loans. euros for euro area countries to use the eurozone rescue fund. One euro equals around $ 1.09.
But the ministers were unable to reach an agreement on the issuance of joint bonds, known as "corona bonds,quot;, despite the pleas of the leaders of Italy and Spain, who are most affected by the crisis, after firm resistance from Germany, the Netherlands and others. And, in a victory for the Netherlands that lobbied to restrict how bailout funds can be used, the ministers decided they should limit themselves to health-related programs.
Throughout its history, the European Union has refused to issue joint bonds, but the size and scope of the current crisis have led some analysts to think that the bloc might be willing to endorse the idea this time, which It would have been an important step in achieving closer to becoming a United States of Europe. Accumulating debt was central to the creation of the United States, and would be considered a momentous step in the bloc's governance structures moving toward federalism.
But the need for unanimous support for important measures, always a deterrent to the European Union's swift and bold decisions in times of crisis, derailed the idea of bonds and meant that negotiations for the form of the economic package were difficult. A second meeting was needed to reach consensus, after an attempt Tuesday ended in acrimony.
Finance ministers were well aware of the dramatic burden the virus was bearing on all economies in the bloc and that failure to craft a deal would be disastrous for the confidence of the bloc's citizens and for the financial markets. As the United States moved to announce stimulus measures, there was a growing feeling that Europe, once again, was doing very little, and very slowly.
"The most important thing for finance ministers was to sign an agreement and a slogan of 540 billion euros," said Mujtaba Rahman, Europe's chief practice officer at Eurasia Group, a consultancy. "But despite everyone patting each other on the back, there are many substantial gaps in the agreement that will only become apparent later," he added.
At stake is the recovery of the richest bloc of nations in the world, including the 19 members of the eurozone whose currency is one of the most important worldwide.
A failure of the European Union to help its most affected members would harm not only their economies, but also affect regional policy and social attitudes, and cause the bloc to lose influence on the world stage.
Although the figure of half a trillion euros, together with each country's national stimulus programs, is a considerable sum, it is still difficult to assess whether it will be enough to help European economies resist the consequences of the health crisis and achieve any kind of growth as economic activity gradually resuscitates.
The bloc's richest countries may have thwarted joint bonds, but rescue packages for the worst-hit economies will inevitably involve subsidies from the wealthier north to the poorer south, a recurring toxic issue in the bloc's history.
While all countries agreed Thursday that there should be "solidarity,quot; with the worst affected countries, and that European economies are so deeply integrated that rescue packages are useful to everyone, the The form of that solidarity was deeply controversial.
For Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Thursday's deal will be difficult to sell: He has passionately advocated the joint issuance of debt and demanded easier access to the eurozone rescue fund to support his country's recovery. He got none.
The joint bonds would increase borrowing costs for the wealthiest and most frugal northern countries, whose leaders are concerned that such a move could boost the fight against the EU. populist forces within its borders. They argue that, by treaty, each member nation of the European Union is responsible for its own finances.
But anti-European sentiment is also on the rise in Italy and Spain, the third and fourth largest countries and economies in the bloc and the two EUs. nations most affected by the virus. Outrage and despair over thousands of deaths have fueled the feeling that Europe is not helping them in their hour of need.
The political struggle between the bloc's leaders and ministers, which roughly traces the battle lines of the previous crises that threw members of the north against those of the south, is threatening to generate another wave of euroscepticism and populism.
The European Union, already hit in the last decade by a major financial crisis, the migration crisis and Brexit, cannot afford to fail its members and let questions about its usefulness go deeper.
The recession that the eurozone will experience due to the coronavirus will be brutal: economists predict that the bloc's production will probably decrease this year by 10 percent. In contrast, the recession that followed the last financial crisis was, in its worst year in 2009, 4.5 percent in the eurozone.
This week brought home how bad things are getting in some of the region's biggest economies. New data released Wednesday showed that the French economy, the second largest in the region, declined by 6 percent between January and April compared to the last quarter of 2019, the worst performance in half a century and is now formally in a recession.
And in Germany, the continent's leading economy, five major institutes predicted that the second quarter of this year would bring a 10 percent recession. For Italy and Spain, things could get even worse, with UniCredit predicting a 15 percent recession in each.
Paolo Gentiloni, a European commissioner for the economy and a former Italian prime minister who advocates a special coronavirus fund and joint corona bonds, said Thursday's measures were not the last word in Europe's collective economic response.
The fund was vaguely mentioned near the bottom of the ministers' conclusions as a "recovery fund,quot; that European Union leaders will further discuss next week.
"This is not the end of the road. Thousands of European citizens continue to fight for their lives, "said Gentiloni.