EU. Supports half a trillion euro stimulus, but resists debt accumulation

But the ministers were unable to reach an agreement on the issuance of joint bonds, known as "corona bonds,quot;, despite the pleas of the leaders of Italy and Spain, who are most affected by the crisis, after firm resistance from Germany, the Netherlands and others. And, in a victory for the Netherlands that lobbied to restrict how bailout funds can be used, the ministers decided they should limit themselves to health-related programs.

Throughout its history, the European Union has refused to issue joint bonds, but the size and scope of the current crisis have led some analysts to think that the bloc might be willing to endorse the idea this time, which It would have been an important step in achieving closer to becoming a United States of Europe. Accumulating debt was central to the creation of the United States, and would be considered a momentous step in the bloc's governance structures moving toward federalism.

But the need for unanimous support for important measures, always a deterrent to the European Union's swift and bold decisions in times of crisis, derailed the idea of ​​bonds and meant that negotiations for the form of the economic package were difficult. A second meeting was needed to reach consensus, after an attempt Tuesday ended in acrimony.

Finance ministers were well aware of the dramatic burden the virus was bearing on all economies in the bloc and that failure to craft a deal would be disastrous for the confidence of the bloc's citizens and for the financial markets. As the United States moved to announce stimulus measures, there was a growing feeling that Europe, once again, was doing very little, and very slowly.

"The most important thing for finance ministers was to sign an agreement and a slogan of 540 billion euros," said Mujtaba Rahman, Europe's chief practice officer at Eurasia Group, a consultancy. "But despite everyone patting each other on the back, there are many substantial gaps in the agreement that will only become apparent later," he added.