E's nightly pop! Come back to television on Monday night!

Time to get E! Xcited, Night Pop amateurs.

Why? Well, because the popular, late night E! show, protagonist Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker Y Hunter march, will return to television on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. to entertain fans and give us a break from our daily stress. After the great return of Botched at 9 p.m., the Night Pop Trio will once again give viewers fun, cutting-edge, and top-rated comments on everything to do with pop culture and celebrities.

The program, which launched in October 2018, had a brief hiatus in March due to the closure of the coronavirus. However, Stewart, Parker, and Hunter have remained connected to viewers by hosting a digital version of their popular show.

Over the course of several Micro Pop episodes that lived Night PopOn the Instagram page, the co-hosts addressed everything from the Kardashian disputes to Pink cutting his hair to isolate himself from guilty pleasures.