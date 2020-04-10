Erica Mena shows her curvy figure in the backyard and Safaree criticizes her for this reason

Erica Mena shows his curvaceous body in her and Safaree's backyard under the rays of the sun. The couple have been living their best life ever since Erica gave birth to her and Safaree's baby girl.

Check out the photo Erica shared on her favorite social media account.

‘@Fashionnova Mental health needs more sunlight, more openness, and more blatant conversation. "FashionnovaPartner," Erica captioned her post.

Safaree skipped the comments and said, "How about a little photo credit?"

Another follower said, "This second pregnancy really did your body good,quot; and another fan posted this: "What happened to the gift card raffle?" No ad and page disappeared. "

Someone said, "Looking at my Erica incredibly that Snapback is real," and another follower said, "I love seeing your history posts @iamerica_mena how did you start eating clean? Any advice? I'd like to follow in your footsteps. I'm 2 years old. PP and I still have my pregnancy bag. 😕 '

One commenter said, "I love this version of you … Safaree came and put the icing on top ❤️🙏🏽"

Erica also told her fans that now is the best time to watch a movie called Sacrifice with Jordyn Woods.

& # 39; Sacrifice starring Paula Patton Everyone stay close to your family and safe, and as you do so, here's something fun to watch with your family during the #Sacrifice #selfquarantine starring @PaulaPattonofficial streaming now exclusively on @betplus Now it's A good time to see it!

Not long ago, Erica has been advertising a hair care product, and she shared a video on her social media account to show fans what she has been using for her beautiful natural hair.

You should definitely see the video he posted on his IG account.

Erica has spent time at home with Safaree and her baby, while distancing herself socially.



