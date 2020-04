Ellis County health officials have confirmed eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 71.

New cases include one patient at Ennis, two at Midlothian, two at Red Oak, and three at Waxahachie.

The county stay-at-home order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 30th.

