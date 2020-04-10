Elle Fanning gets a masked strawberry tart cake for her birthday

Happy Birthday, Elle Fanning!

The actress turned 22 on Thursday. To celebrate, her mother surprised her with a cake. The treat, created by Big Sugar Bakeshop in California, featured Strawberry Shortcake on top of a pale pink dessert. It also included various strawberry designs and the words "Happy 22nd Birthday Elle,quot; written in iced red. Additionally, the iconic cartoon character wore a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love strawberries!" he Pernicious Star wrote alongside a photo of the cake via Instagram. "My mom surprised me with the cutest and most hilarious cake thanks to @bigsugarbakeshop! Strawberry Shortcake celebrates her birthday in style, even during a pandemic!"

It is no secret that Elle is a fan of the character. She even has a picture of Strawberry Shortcake on her phone case and has dressed up as her for Halloween.

Her mother was not the only one in the famous family to mark the most important milestone. His sister, Dakota Fanning, also published a tribute on social networks.