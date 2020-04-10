Easter Bunny is an essential worker, he will work this year – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Global efforts to stop Covid-19 will not stop the Easter Bunny's plans!

Children around the world wonder if Easter will be the same as in previous years.

Many countries across Europe continue, either with some Easter candy or with the bunny himself.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Facebook that she spoke to Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy about working this year.

Good news, you can expect them both to go out and give the kids treats.

