Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. Pleads For NBA Draft

Duke's big man Vernon Carey Jr. announced Friday that he will enter the NBA 2020 Draft, becoming the last player to leave the Blue Devils.

The 6-10, 270 pound Hawksbill averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in his only season for Duke. The Association of Basketball Writers of EE. USA He voted him as the newcomer of the year at the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the first national year of the year.

He was also voted All-American Second Team by Sporting News.

"I loved competing with my peers on the biggest stage in college basketball," Carey wrote on Twitter.

"We create memories that I will treasure forever. I grew as a player and a person, and I feel ready to take the next step," he added.

Carey, a projected first-round pick, joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore Tre Jones as a lower-class duke to enter the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25.