Drums, dancers live as the virus moves powwows online

FLAG, Ariz. – The names appear quickly on Whitney Rencountre's computer screen, and she greets them as she would in person.

What's up you guys Yell at you How are you doing Already at eeh It's good to see you, relatives.

He sees someone from the Menominee Nation, a Wisconsin tribe that hosts competitive dancers, singers, and drummers in traditional costumes in late summer.

"Beautiful powwow there," he says.

The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Master of Ceremony in South Dakota is usually on the powwow circuit in the spring, joining thousands of people in colorful displays of culture and tradition that are essentially to uplift people in difficult times. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings are taking a new form online.

"Sometimes we have the illusion that we are in full control, but it takes moments like this of uncertainty and the challenges of the possibility of death to help us step back and reevaluate," said Rencountre, co-organizer of the Facebook group. Social Distance Powwow, which emerged about a month ago when more states and tribes advised people to stay home.

Normally at this time of year, a series of powwows organized by Native American tribes and universities would be underway in the United States, with tribal members honoring and displaying their cultures, and socializing, like family gatherings. Powwows represent an evolution of songs and dances from when tribal traditions were forced into hiding during European settlement, Rencountre said.

Virtually everyone has been canceled or postponed by the pandemic, including two of the largest in the United States: the Denver March Powwow and the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, held in April.

Social Distance Powwow has helped fill the gap, rapidly growing to more than 125,000 members.

Members of different tribal nations post photos and videos of themselves and their loved ones dancing, often in their outfits. The page has become a daily dose of prayer, songs, dances, good wishes, humor and happy birthday.

In a video, Jordan Kor sits in his vehicle after a shift in the emergency department of a San Jose, California hospital. An old Dakota war song he learned as a child that may be a war cry bounced in his head. He takes off his mask and cap and sings, hitting the steering wheel.

"The biggest ones, the social distance, keep working on whatever brings you joy and helps you stay connected," said Kor, who is Tarahumara and Wapetonwon Lakota. "And wash your hands!"

The page also hosts a weekly live powwow with organizers, Rencountre, Stephanie Hebert, and Dan Simonds, bringing together a line of volunteer drum groups, singers, and dancers for the hour-long event. Last weekend, Rencountre patched people across the country on the live stream.

An on-site market allows vendors to display their paintings, beads, jewelry, basketry, and clothing.

An online powwow lacks the greatness of being in person and seeing hundreds of artists fill an arena for the grand entrance. It does not have a list of tribal royalty, champion singers and dancers. And it has no categories for competitive dance.

But it offers a way to keep people connected.

"When we dance, we dance for prayer and protection," said member Mable Moses of the Lumbee tribe in North Carolina. "No matter what we do, may the Lord always protect us whether we live or die."

Moses learned to dance later in life and now competes in the "golden age,quot; category at powwows. In a video of her traditional southern dance, she moves around a dogwood in her yard slowly but with great energy.

"Although I'm 72, I'm about 29," he said.

Moses said the dance meant to calm people down helps her cope with the fear surrounding the coronavirus and the difficulty of staying away from others.

Tribal members are also posting elsewhere on social media, including young dancers from Pojoaque Pueblo in New Mexico.

For those who see it for the first time, Rencountre encourages an open mind.

"We ask them to tear down the wall, to feel the dances, to feel the songs, as they are seeing it," he said. "Don't think about it from a technical point of view. Understand that the creation of these songs and dances comes from a place of elevation."

Leiha Peters grew up doing a clink dance meant for healing. The dress is characterized by cone-shaped jingles typically made from the tops of tobacco cans. Now, she does accounts for her children's outfits and is a Seneca language teacher.

He recently posted a video of two of his sons and their cousins ​​dancing smoke in the living room of their home in the Tonawanda Indian Reservation northeast of Buffalo, New York. Its origins are mixed as a dance for men to bless each other before going into battle and a way to clear smoke from traditional houses called long houses, he said.

Their children grow up knowing the respect and protocol that accompany the dance and their songs. They also have fun with him, sometimes competing in the family's backyard to win Kool-Aid cups or bags of candy, Peters said.

“For them, dancing is medicine by itself. It's everything for us, "he said." It's energy, it's athletics, it's staying healthy and living a better life with food choices. It is not easy to do what they do. "

Follow the AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.