Drew Brees will transition to a pretty sweet concert after he retires from his NFL career. According to the New York Post, Brees "is signing with NBC Sports on ESPN in a move that will make him a fixture on NFL broadcasts long after he's done playing."

Brees, 41, just signed a two-year contract extension with free agency Saints in NFL. It is unclear whether he will play both years or retire after the 2020 season.

According to the Post, NBC plans to develop Brees as the possible successor to current NFL game analyst Cris Collinsworth. Once he retires from his playing career, Brees will start as an analyst on Notre Dame's soccer broadcasts of the network and will work as a studio analyst for "Football Night in America."

This is another great success for ESPN, which is trying to move from its current duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland and refine their NFL broadcast team ahead of the upcoming broadcast rights negotiations with the NFL. ESPN reportedly wanted to sign Tony Romo or Peyton Manning as its gaming analyst, but the former re-signed with CBS, and the latter rejected the offer. The Post also notes that ESPN had an interest in signing Philip Rivers, but signed a one-year contract with the Colts in NFL free agency and postponed retirement.

Now ESPN "will consider Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese internally," for their position as an NFL television analyst, "while looking outside at Kurt Warner of the NFL Network / Westwood One and Nate Burleson of the CBS / NFL Network," according to the Post.

ESPN's current deal with the NFL, which will expire in 2021, a year before the league's deals with NBC, CBS, and Fox expire, is bad. ESPN reportedly pays more than $ 1 billion per year for the right to stream "Monday Night Football,quot; games, so the quality of programming has declined, without being part of the Super Bowl streaming rotation. NBC, on the other hand, pays just $ 950 million for the rights to the games for "Sunday Night Football," which has become the league's top primetime package, and its place in the Super Bowl rotation.

Brees' partner in NBC's NBC broadcast booth will depend on the time of his transition. The Post reports that Mike Tirico will take over from Al Michaels as the NFL play-by-play presenter starting in the 2023 season. The report also points to the possibility that NBC will add another NFL game package in the coming years. negotiations, which would allow Brees and Collinsworth to work as "No. 1,quot; broadcast analysts.

According to reports, Brees will not be paid like Romo, who will earn approximately $ 17 million per season. Which makes sense considering that Romo is a stand-tested product, and NBC has no idea if Brees will be good at work. According to the Post, "ESPN was thought to be the highest bidder for Brees in the $ 6 million range," and "NBC's offer is said to be competitive with it."

Of course, Brees' inexperience doesn't matter to NBC, which now has a clear plan for its NFL broadcasts in the near future. The network doesn't know if you're getting a good announcer for the game, but they do know you're getting a great bargaining chip.