Draya Michele begins ranting after DoorDash fails to deliver lunch to Kaiser Hospital workers

"It is really very unfortunate because people like me took my time off today to do something really nice for people," says the fashion designer in an Instagram video.

Draya Michele She is one of the celebrities who share kindness amid Coronavirus. The social media personality revealed on Instagram that she planned to give lunch to health workers who use the DoorDash service. However, it turned out that the company never delivered lunch, much to Draya's dismay.

"Today I was going to Kaiser to deliver lunches on my behalf," he said. "We have to get DoorDash to deliver it to the hospital. We were with the contact person. It is said that they delivered it. It is not delivered. The person who delivers it does not respond to people."

"It's really very unfortunate because people like me took my time off today to do something really nice for people. Not having lunch now, you know, could ruin your day," he added. Thanking other parties who had helped her with this, Draya asked DoorDash to "get in touch with my people and fix this because today you ruined something really good."

Watching her video, some people revealed that they could relate to her. "Yes, they didn't bring me the paraglider the other day. I had to send them an email," said an Instagram user. "His workers always screw around stealing food," another intervened.

"The script on the door is rubbish and the people who work for them. I always have problems with them," one person shared his experience, while another called the company "worst of all." "The delivery guy definitely ran away with a truck full of food. People have no respect or morals," said another.

Draya joins the long list of celebrities who donated to Coronavirus relief. More recent, Paris Hilton and her family pledged $ 10 million for coronavirus relief efforts through their Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

The nonprofit, established by hotel entrepreneur Conrad N. Hilton in 1944, will help support those affected by the global health crisis, and the organization announced, "About half will go to protect the homeless population in Los Angeles, and the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak. "