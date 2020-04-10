Dorit Kemsley talks about getting into her own at RHOBH

The real housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will be "exhilarating,quot; and will have "shocking revelations."
That is what Dorit Kemsley joked during an exclusive chat with Daily pop& # 39; s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. Although the RHOBH Star said she had not seen the premiere, which airs on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo, she reminded viewers that she lived through the drama.
However, Kemsley is looking forward to Wednesday's premiere as she feels she has truly become a diamond housewife. This season marks the first without ex BFF Lisa Vanderpump, with whom Kemsley had a dramatic fight in season nine.
"It feels like he's entered mine. There's something nice about being alone on an island, you know?" Kemsley served a plate. "I have great relationships with other women, but there is no pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."
Furthermore, Kemsley noted that he now has the "freedom to have an opinion." Not to mention that, this being her fourth season, Bravolebrity stressed that she is now more "comfortable."
"This was a very surprising and surprising season."
Despite Kemsley maintaining her independence this season, she noted that the co-stars Kyle richards and Teddi Mellencamp they are closer than ever
"I definitely made fun of this a lot this season. Kyle doesn't like it too much, but that's what I see," said the mother of two. "They have a great friendship and have an unbreakable bond. They support each other no matter what."
John Tsiavis / Bravo Media
We are sure to see him throughout Season 10. Fortunately, Kemsley always has a husband. PK Kemsley In her corner Speaking of PK, the 43-year-old designer joked about her man's least favorite housewife.
"Yes, I think his least favorite is gone," he joked.
This tea is very hot! Still, Kemsley assured viewers that he has nothing but love for his current co-stars.
"Although we have our moments, we have really built a great friendship," Kemsley said. "And we allow moments that are not perfect, you know? And that's fine. I think that really makes it a friendship and I'm proud of that."
For all this and more, including an update in Beverly Beach and RHOBHThe meeting plan in the midst of the coronavirus, be sure to watch your entire interview above.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLdd2be5473f2ebea70a5e09dcd5ce477f11%