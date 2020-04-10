Dorit Kemsley talks about getting into her own at RHOBH

The real housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will be "exhilarating,quot; and will have "shocking revelations."

That is what Dorit Kemsley joked during an exclusive chat with Daily pop& # 39; s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. Although the RHOBH Star said she had not seen the premiere, which airs on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo, she reminded viewers that she lived through the drama.

However, Kemsley is looking forward to Wednesday's premiere as she feels she has truly become a diamond housewife. This season marks the first without ex BFF Lisa Vanderpump, with whom Kemsley had a dramatic fight in season nine.

"It feels like he's entered mine. There's something nice about being alone on an island, you know?" Kemsley served a plate. "I have great relationships with other women, but there is no pressure or responsibility to be aligned with someone just because you have to be aligned with them."