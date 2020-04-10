Donovan Mitchell's relationship with Rudy Gobert & # 39; does not seem salvageable & # 39;

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert was the first notable athlete to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). His diagnosis was essentially what closed the NBA season, beginning a ripple effect for the rest of the sports leagues across the country.

Shortly after Gobert was found to test positive, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the coronavirus. There is no real way to know how either player came into contact with the virus, but Mitchell was not happy with the way Gobert behaved.

The center infamously played all of the reporters' recorders and microphones just a few days before testing positive. An ESPN report at the time of Mitchell's diagnosis. reclaimed Gobert had been "sloppy in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Mitchell also seemed upset with Gobert in an interview he did with "Good morning america."

"To be honest, it took me a while to calm down," Mitchell said when asked if he had spoken to Gobert since he was diagnosed. "I read what he said and I heard what he said. I'm glad he's doing well, I'm glad I'm doing well."

Many wondered if Gobert's attitude towards the virus would affect his relationship with other Jazz players. A report by The Athletic on Friday seems to indicate that this is the case. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones worked on a behind-the-scenes look at what happened when Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the aftermath.

From Athletic:

The Jazz have already begun work on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what could have been broken. "It doesn't seem salvageable," said a source with knowledge of the situation.

The Athletic report adds that Mitchell "was not happy with the role that Gobert played in the entire saga." The report also notes that "there is no way of knowing if Gobert gave it to Mitchell or if it was the other way around or some other factor. That is something the team tried to clarify for Mitchell, according to sources." (Mitchell refused to speak to Athletic.)

Jazz teammate Joe Ingles mentioned the "GMA,quot; interview when he spoke about Mitchell and Gobert's relationship.

"I heard Donovan's answer (in,quot; GMA "), or whatever, to that question, and part of that is in Donovan and Rudy to find out if he's frustrated with him or whatever," Ingles told The Athletic . "But I have no doubts when we return to training, or when our season begins again, our team will be what we have been and who we are … … I am confident that our team will be completely fine."

At this time, it's unclear when, if any, the 2019-20 NBA season will resume. But if the players return to the court in the near future, The Athletic claims that Mitchell and Gobert's relationship is at the top of the list of problems the Jazz must fix.